447 – Real Time Linux

First up in the news: Linux Kernel 6.11 released, Intel spins off its foundry business, Real Time comes to Linux, Qualcomm wants to buy Intel, WP Engine faces off against Automattic, Nvidia publishes open source Linux vGPU driver, Proton finishes open-sourcing all its apps

In security and privacy: Kaspersky deletes itself and inserts UltraAV

Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes loco(l), Majid folds, Moss goes Full Circle, Joe modifies something, Eric dodges another bullet, and Ken uses all the words

Happy 41st Birthday GNU!

Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New


Intel frees its Foundry biz


Real-time Linux is officially part of the kernel after decades of debate


Qualcomm wants to buy Intel


WP Engine Filed Legal Action Against WordPress


NVIDIA Publishes Open-Source Linux Driver Code For GPU Virtualization “vGPU” Support


All Proton Drive apps are now open source

Kaspersky deletes itself, installs UltraAV antivirus without warning

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

