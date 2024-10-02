447 – Real Time Linux

October 2, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Linux Kernel 6.11 released, Intel spins off its foundry business, Real Time comes to Linux, Qualcomm wants to buy Intel, WP Engine faces off against Automattic, Nvidia publishes open source Linux vGPU driver, Proton finishes open-sourcing all its apps

In security and privacy: Kaspersky deletes itself and inserts UltraAV

Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes loco(l), Majid folds, Moss goes Full Circle, Joe modifies something, Eric dodges another bullet, and Ken uses all the words

Happy 41st Birthday GNU!

The News:



Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New



Intel frees its Foundry biz



Real-time Linux is officially part of the kernel after decades of debate



Qualcomm wants to buy Intel



WP Engine Filed Legal Action Against WordPress



NVIDIA Publishes Open-Source Linux Driver Code For GPU Virtualization “vGPU” Support



All Proton Drive apps are now open source

Security and Privacy:



Kaspersky deletes itself, installs UltraAV antivirus without warning

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: