447 – Real Time Linux
First up in the news: Linux Kernel 6.11 released, Intel spins off its foundry business, Real Time comes to Linux, Qualcomm wants to buy Intel, WP Engine faces off against Automattic, Nvidia publishes open source Linux vGPU driver, Proton finishes open-sourcing all its apps
In security and privacy: Kaspersky deletes itself and inserts UltraAV
Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes loco(l), Majid folds, Moss goes Full Circle, Joe modifies something, Eric dodges another bullet, and Ken uses all the words
Happy 41st Birthday GNU!
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:43 – News
- 00:52:22 – Security And Privacy
- 01:03:14 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 02:13:43 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 02:14:55 – Wrap Up
- 02:16:45 – Special Thanks
- 02:17:15 – Outro
The News:
Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Real-time Linux is officially part of the kernel after decades of debate
WP Engine Filed Legal Action Against WordPress
NVIDIA Publishes Open-Source Linux Driver Code For GPU Virtualization “vGPU” Support
All Proton Drive apps are now open source
Security and Privacy:
Kaspersky deletes itself, installs UltraAV antivirus without warning
