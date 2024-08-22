MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

444 – The News is HUGE!


First up in the news: Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code, Google Search is playing Monopoly, Wordstar7 is open sourced, SuSE goes way long, Chrome blocks uBlock, GitLab is on the market and Funtoo is back (sort of)

In security and privacy: Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers, and there are lots of zeros attacking Mac and Linux browsers

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is broken down Joe goes virtual, Moss has stopped watching, Majid is in India and will be back next month.

The News


Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code For Ubuntu Releases


Google’s online search monopoly is illegal, US judge rules


WordStar 7, the last ever DOS version, is re-released for free


Google is discontinuing the Chromecast line


SUSE upgrades its distros with 19 years of support – no other Linux comes close


Google is killing one of Chrome’s biggest ad blockers


GitLab is reportedly up for sale


Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”

Security and Privacy


Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers


0.0.0.0 Day: 18-Year-Old Browser Vulnerability Impacts MacOS and Linux Devices

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

