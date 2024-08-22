444 – The News is HUGE!

August 21, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast



First up in the news: Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code, Google Search is playing Monopoly, Wordstar7 is open sourced, SuSE goes way long, Chrome blocks uBlock, GitLab is on the market and Funtoo is back (sort of)

In security and privacy: Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers, and there are lots of zeros attacking Mac and Linux browsers

Then in our Wanderings: Bill is broken down Joe goes virtual, Moss has stopped watching, Majid is in India and will be back next month.

The News



Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code For Ubuntu Releases



Google’s online search monopoly is illegal, US judge rules



WordStar 7, the last ever DOS version, is re-released for free



Google is discontinuing the Chromecast line



SUSE upgrades its distros with 19 years of support – no other Linux comes close



Google is killing one of Chrome’s biggest ad blockers



GitLab is reportedly up for sale



Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”

Security and Privacy



Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers



0.0.0.0 Day: 18-Year-Old Browser Vulnerability Impacts MacOS and Linux Devices

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: