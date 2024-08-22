444 – The News is HUGE!
First up in the news: Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code, Google Search is playing Monopoly, Wordstar7 is open sourced, SuSE goes way long, Chrome blocks uBlock, GitLab is on the market and Funtoo is back (sort of)
In security and privacy: Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers, and there are lots of zeros attacking Mac and Linux browsers
Then in our Wanderings: Bill is broken down Joe goes virtual, Moss has stopped watching, Majid is in India and will be back next month.
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:44 – News
- 00:59:39 – Security And Privacy
- 01:11:33 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:35:05 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:35:52 – Wrap Up
- 01:38:02 – Special Thanks
- 01:38:32 – Outro
The News
Canonical Moves To Shipping Very Latest Upstream Kernel Code For Ubuntu Releases
Google’s online search monopoly is illegal, US judge rules
WordStar 7, the last ever DOS version, is re-released for free
Google is discontinuing the Chromecast line
SUSE upgrades its distros with 19 years of support – no other Linux comes close
Google is killing one of Chrome’s biggest ad blockers
GitLab is reportedly up for sale
Robbins Changed His Mind, Funtoo Shifts to “Hobby Mode”
Security and Privacy
Hackers leak 2.7 billion data records with Social Security numbers
0.0.0.0 Day: 18-Year-Old Browser Vulnerability Impacts MacOS and Linux Devices
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – You can hear and see me on the Distrohoppers’ Digest and Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. I can be reached by email at [email protected].
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS