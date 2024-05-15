437 – X-citing News!
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News for April, Ubuntu 24.04 released, Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed, systemd introduces run0, Google threatens RISC-V support for Android, RISC-V OS arrives, and BitWarden launches MFA for Android & iOS
In security and privacy: a new ransomware threat is found, and a GitLab maximum security flaw is found
Then in our Wanderings: Majid Endeavours to Fail, Bill Endeavours to succeed, and Joe gets skimmed
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:22 – News
- 00:49:42 – Security And Privacy
- 01:03:30 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:42:57 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:43:39 – Wrap Up
- 01:45:05 – Special Thanks
- 01:45:33 – Outro
The News
Mint Monthly News – April 2024
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) released
Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed as Development Begins
Systemd v256 Introduces run0: A Safer Alternative to sudo
RISC-V support in Android just got a big setback
RISC-V OS V5.30 arrives – with RPi Wi-Fi support
Bitwarden launches new MFA Authenticator app for iOS, Android
Security and Privacy
Cybersecurity researchers spotlight a new ransomware threat – be careful where you upload files
GitLab flaw allowing account hijacking under active exploitation
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected]
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected],
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other two podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected], AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS