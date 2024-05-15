MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

437 – X-citing News!

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News for April, Ubuntu 24.04 released, Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed, systemd introduces run0, Google threatens RISC-V support for Android, RISC-V OS arrives, and BitWarden launches MFA for Android & iOS

In security and privacy: a new ransomware threat is found, and a GitLab maximum security flaw is found

Then in our Wanderings: Majid Endeavours to Fail, Bill Endeavours to succeed, and Joe gets skimmed

The News

Mint Monthly News – April 2024

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) released

Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed as Development Begins

Systemd v256 Introduces run0: A Safer Alternative to sudo

RISC-V support in Android just got a big setback

RISC-V OS V5.30 arrives – with RPi Wi-Fi support

Bitwarden launches new MFA Authenticator app for iOS, Android

Security and Privacy

Cybersecurity researchers spotlight a new ransomware threat – be careful where you upload files

GitLab flaw allowing account hijacking under active exploitation

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

