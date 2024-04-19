435 – Eric’s Back!

April 19, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the News: Mint Monthly News, Mint is testing new CDN setup for repositories, EndeavourOS ends ARM branch due to lack of help, Proton buys Standard Notes, Dynebolic portable Linux renewed after 10 year hiatus, APT 2.9 released, 3.0 announced

In Security and Privacy: Over 92,000 DLink NAS devices exposed via backdoor, with no patch (out of service)

Then in our Wanderings: Bill gets his game on with a new handheld device, Joe gets his game on with every device, Majid gets to be the family IT guy, and Eric deals with technical debt

The News

Mint Monthly News – March 2024

Mint testing new CDN setup for repositories

EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed

Standard Notes is joining the Proton family

Dynebolic is a portable Linux distribution that can be used without installation

APT 2.9 Released: Debian’s APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More

Security and Privacy

Over 92,000 exposed D-Link NAS devices have a backdoor account

