435 – Eric’s Back!
First up in the News: Mint Monthly News, Mint is testing new CDN setup for repositories, EndeavourOS ends ARM branch due to lack of help, Proton buys Standard Notes, Dynebolic portable Linux renewed after 10 year hiatus, APT 2.9 released, 3.0 announced
In Security and Privacy: Over 92,000 DLink NAS devices exposed via backdoor, with no patch (out of service)
Then in our Wanderings: Bill gets his game on with a new handheld device, Joe gets his game on with every device, Majid gets to be the family IT guy, and Eric deals with technical debt
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:35 – News
- 00:42:15 – Security And Privacy
- 00:53:52 – Wanderings
- 02:03:36 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 02:04:28 – Wrap Up
- 02:07:08 – Outro
The News
Mint Monthly News – March 2024
Mint testing new CDN setup for repositories
EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed
Standard Notes is joining the Proton family
Dynebolic is a portable Linux distribution that can be used without installation
APT 2.9 Released: Debian’s APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More
Security and Privacy
Over 92,000 exposed D-Link NAS devices have a backdoor account
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], and my other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @atypicaldr870on twitter, AtypicalDr on instagram and The Atypical Doctor Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – You can hear and see me on this and the Linux OTC podcasts as well as the Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast streams. If you’d like to get in touch with me I can be reached by email at [email protected], Discord (eric_adams), Telegram (https://t.me/ericadams), Matrix (@esa1975:matrix.org), and Mastodon (https://fosstodon.org/@ericadams). Links in the show notes.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
