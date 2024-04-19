MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

435 – Eric’s Back!

First up in the News: Mint Monthly News, Mint is testing new CDN setup for repositories, EndeavourOS ends ARM branch due to lack of help, Proton buys Standard Notes, Dynebolic portable Linux renewed after 10 year hiatus, APT 2.9 released, 3.0 announced

In Security and Privacy: Over 92,000 DLink NAS devices exposed via backdoor, with no patch (out of service)

Then in our Wanderings: Bill gets his game on with a new handheld device, Joe gets his game on with every device, Majid gets to be the family IT guy, and Eric deals with technical debt

Full Show Notes Here

The News

Mint Monthly News – March 2024

Mint testing new CDN setup for repositories

EndeavourOS Devs Say “Goodbye” to Their ARM Branch, Maintainers Needed

Standard Notes is joining the Proton family

Dynebolic is a portable Linux distribution that can be used without installation

APT 2.9 Released: Debian’s APT 3.0 To Have A New UI With Colors, Columnar Display & More

Security and Privacy

Over 92,000 exposed D-Link NAS devices have a backdoor account

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill Houser for our audio editing
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

Episode Archives

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting