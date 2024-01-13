428 – 32 bit’s Days Are Numbered

January 12, 2024 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

00:00:00 – Intro 00:01:28 – News 00:36:06 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings 01:22:27 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts 01:23:16 – Wrap Up 01:25:44 – Outro

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs

In security and privacy: Nothin’. We got nothin’.

Then in our Wanderings: Bill becomes “unstable”; Majid bricks and un-bricks; Moss is counting pixels; Joe …; and Eric does some Homebrewing

The News

Mint Monthly News

Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs

GNOME Makes New System Monitor Extension for GNOME Shell

Fwupd 1.9.11 Released With Support For New Algoltek & Luxshare USB Devices

Debian preps ground to drop 32-bit x86 as separate edition

Microsoft wants to add a Copilot key to your PC keyboard

Contact Info

Special Thanks To: