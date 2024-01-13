428 – 32 bit’s Days Are Numbered
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:28 – News
- 00:36:06 – Bi-Weekly Wanderings
- 01:22:27 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:23:16 – Wrap Up
- 01:25:44 – Outro
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs
In security and privacy: Nothin’. We got nothin’.
Then in our Wanderings: Bill becomes “unstable”; Majid bricks and un-bricks; Moss is counting pixels; Joe …; and Eric does some Homebrewing
The News
Fedora Asahi Remix Officially Released for Apple Silicon Macs
GNOME Makes New System Monitor Extension for GNOME Shell
Fwupd 1.9.11 Released With Support For New Algoltek & Luxshare USB Devices
Debian preps ground to drop 32-bit x86 as separate edition
Microsoft wants to add a Copilot key to your PC keyboard
