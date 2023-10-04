422 – Bit of a Hodgepodge

October 4, 2023 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: LMDE 6 FAYE released, Mint 21.2 EDGE iso approved, Long-term support for Linux kernel to be cut

In security and privacy: Update LibreOffice Now to Fix a Security Flaw, Chinese hackers have unleashed a never-before-seen Linux backdoor

Then in our Wanderings: Joe is Pining for Manjaro, Majid mixes his compartments, and Eric…well – you’ll see.

The News

LMDE 6 “FAYE” released

Mint 21.2 EDGE iso approved

Long-term support for Linux kernel to be cut

Security and Privacy

Update LibreOffice Now to Fix a Security Flaw

Chinese hackers have unleashed a never-before-seen Linux backdoor

Wrap Up

Special Thanks To: