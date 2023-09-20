421 – Fun and Feckless
First up in the news: LMDE 6 “Faye” BETA Released, Fedora and Asahi Linux revamp installation process, Plasma 6 release date is set, IBM raises cloud prices, Manjaro 23 released, Mozilla rushes out patches, and ZFS returns to Ubuntu
In security and privacy, a huge security breach affects all browsers, and Google does user tracking
Then in our Wanderings, Majid has been a busy bunny, Joe is having troubles with 3D, Dale has been driven crazy, Bill gears up for public education, and Eric hates computers.
The News
Fedora and Asahi Linux revamp installation process
Plasma 6 will be released in February 2024
Price shock: IBM to increase cloud costs by up to 26% in 2024
Mozilla patches Firefox, Thunderbird against zero-day exploited in attacks
Ubuntu 23.10 Restores ZFS File-System Support In Its Installer
Full Show Notes Can Be Found Here
Wrap Up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, [email protected], I’m on Mastodon as @zaiva[email protected], and other contact information can be found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my other podcasts Linux OTC and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected], @atypicaldoctor on twitter, AtypicalAnaesthetist on instagram and The Atypical Anaesthetist Podcast on Spotify
- Eric – Most social media services as Eric Adams. Please note that I am NOT the mayor of New York City just in case there was any confusion. Also, I can be reached by email at [email protected] . In addition to MintCast, I am also a part of Distrohoppers’ Digest as well as Linux Saloon and LinuxLUGCast.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill Houser for our audio editing
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contribution
- Bill Houser for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS