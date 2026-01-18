MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

477 – Driving AI Mad

First up in the news: Mint 22.3 “Zena” released. Then lots of drivers news, new distros, AI and Apple getting sued (again)

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Mint 22.3 “Zena” released


EndeavourOS 2026.01.12 Released With Linux 6.18 LTS Kernel, NVIDIA Open Modules


Ubuntu 26.04 Aims To Deliver Better NVIDIA Wayland Performance Atop GNOME


Big GPU & Kernel Update Headed to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS


Firefox 147 Arrives with XDG Support on Linux, Auto-PiP + More


GNOME and Firefox Consider Disabling Middle Click Paste By Default


WINE 11.0 Released


Adobe Photoshop 2025 Installer Now Working On Linux With Patched Wine


Microsoft Office Is Now ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot App


Microsoft is Slowly Turning Edge Into Another Copilot App


A.I., now including advertisements!


Discord Files Confidentially for IPO


New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year


Corporation for Public Broadcasting to Shut Down After 58 Years


Apple to pay $95 million to settle Siri privacy lawsuit

Check This Out:


How to Install COSMIC Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

