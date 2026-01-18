477 – Driving AI Mad
First up in the news: Mint 22.3 “Zena” released. Then lots of drivers news, new distros, AI and Apple getting sued (again)
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News:
EndeavourOS 2026.01.12 Released With Linux 6.18 LTS Kernel, NVIDIA Open Modules
Ubuntu 26.04 Aims To Deliver Better NVIDIA Wayland Performance Atop GNOME
Big GPU & Kernel Update Headed to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Firefox 147 Arrives with XDG Support on Linux, Auto-PiP + More
GNOME and Firefox Consider Disabling Middle Click Paste By Default
Adobe Photoshop 2025 Installer Now Working On Linux With Patched Wine
Microsoft Office Is Now ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot App
Microsoft is Slowly Turning Edge Into Another Copilot App
A.I., now including advertisements!
Discord Files Confidentially for IPO
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year
Corporation for Public Broadcasting to Shut Down After 58 Years
Apple to pay $95 million to settle Siri privacy lawsuit
Check This Out:
How to Install COSMIC Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
