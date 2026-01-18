477 – Driving AI Mad

January 18, 2026 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint 22.3 “Zena” released. Then lots of drivers news, new distros, AI and Apple getting sued (again)

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Mint 22.3 “Zena” released



EndeavourOS 2026.01.12 Released With Linux 6.18 LTS Kernel, NVIDIA Open Modules



Ubuntu 26.04 Aims To Deliver Better NVIDIA Wayland Performance Atop GNOME



Big GPU & Kernel Update Headed to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS



Firefox 147 Arrives with XDG Support on Linux, Auto-PiP + More



GNOME and Firefox Consider Disabling Middle Click Paste By Default



WINE 11.0 Released



Adobe Photoshop 2025 Installer Now Working On Linux With Patched Wine



Microsoft Office Is Now ‘Microsoft 365 Copilot App



Microsoft is Slowly Turning Edge Into Another Copilot App



A.I., now including advertisements!



Discord Files Confidentially for IPO



New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year



Corporation for Public Broadcasting to Shut Down After 58 Years



Apple to pay $95 million to settle Siri privacy lawsuit

Check This Out:



How to Install COSMIC Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

