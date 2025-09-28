MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

469 – Bill Loves Windows

First up in the news: LMDE 7 ‘Gigi” BETA released

In security and privacy: Mississippi enforces Age Assurance Law, NPM suffers a security breach.

Then in our Wanderings, Joe works with Proxmox, and Openmediavault, Jim Troubleshoots hard disks, Majid goes back to work, and Bill works on his “Immich.”

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:


LMDE 7 ‘Gigi” BETA released


Vivaldi takes a stand: keep browsing human

Security and Privacy


Mississippi’s Age Assurance Law


NPM Packages Security Breach

