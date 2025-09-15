468 – Very Plexable

September 15, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” released, Mint Monthly News – August

In security and privacy: Plex is a problem again

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Mint 22.2 ‘Zara’ released



From the Mint blog by Clem



What’s new in Mint 22.2 Zara



Release Notes for Mint 22.2 Zara



How to upgrade from Mint 22.1



LMDE 7 beta expected in Sep. 2025; Mint 22.3 in Dec. 2025



KDE launches its own distribution (again)



Firefox To End 32-bit support in 2026



Run Windows apps in Linux using open source WinBoat



Is Roku Driving the Final Nail in the Coffin of Traditional TV?



Not completely linux related but Borderlands 4 released Sept 12



Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Linux Performance Improving But Short Of AMD Ryzen & Intel Core Ultra

Security and Privacy



Plex User Data Exposed



An (almost) catastrophic OpenZFS bug and the humans that made it (and Rust is here too)

Check This Out



NerdyDayTrips



The Bullshit Machine

