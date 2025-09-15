MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

468 – Very Plexable

First up in the news: Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” released, Mint Monthly News – August

In security and privacy: Plex is a problem again

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:


Mint 22.2 ‘Zara’ released


From the Mint blog by Clem


What’s new in Mint 22.2 Zara


Release Notes for Mint 22.2 Zara


How to upgrade from Mint 22.1


LMDE 7 beta expected in Sep. 2025; Mint 22.3 in Dec. 2025


KDE launches its own distribution (again)


Firefox To End 32-bit support in 2026


Run Windows apps in Linux using open source WinBoat


Is Roku Driving the Final Nail in the Coffin of Traditional TV?


Not completely linux related but Borderlands 4 released Sept 12


Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Linux Performance Improving But Short Of AMD Ryzen & Intel Core Ultra

Security and Privacy


Plex User Data Exposed


An (almost) catastrophic OpenZFS bug and the humans that made it (and Rust is here too)

Check This Out


NerdyDayTrips


The Bullshit Machine

