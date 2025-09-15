468 – Very Plexable
First up in the news: Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” released, Mint Monthly News – August
In security and privacy: Plex is a problem again
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
- 00:00:00 – Intro
- 00:01:44 – News
- 01:16:45 – Security And Privacy
- 01:35:11 – Bodhi Corner
- 01:38:37 – Vibrations From The Ether
- 01:42:31 – Check This Out
- 01:51:48 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts
- 01:53:06 – Wrap Up
- 01:55:11 – Special Thanks
- 01:55:45 – Outro
The News:
Release Notes for Mint 22.2 Zara
LMDE 7 beta expected in Sep. 2025; Mint 22.3 in Dec. 2025
KDE launches its own distribution (again)
Firefox To End 32-bit support in 2026
Run Windows apps in Linux using open source WinBoat
Is Roku Driving the Final Nail in the Coffin of Traditional TV?
Not completely linux related but Borderlands 4 released Sept 12
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Linux Performance Improving But Short Of AMD Ryzen & Intel Core Ultra
Security and Privacy
An (almost) catastrophic OpenZFS bug and the humans that made it (and Rust is here too)
Check This Out
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other two podcasts I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid) and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] and AtypicalDoctor on Discord, The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS