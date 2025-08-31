MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

467 – Line Of Sight

First up in the Mint news: Another birthday for Mint!, Mint 22.2 final ISOs now being tested

In security and privacy: Arch is Ddossed and malware abounds

Then in our Wanderings: Joe does a lot, Majid achieves very little, Charles, Bill falls off the ARC and Jim is a photographic genius

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Another birthday for Mint!


Mint 22.2 ‘Zara’ final ISOs being tested

Security and Privacy:

Ringreaper Linux Malware


Arch Linux takes a pounding as DDoS attack enters week two

