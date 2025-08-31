467 – Line Of Sight

August 31, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the Mint news: Another birthday for Mint!, Mint 22.2 final ISOs now being tested

In security and privacy: Arch is Ddossed and malware abounds

Then in our Wanderings: Joe does a lot, Majid achieves very little, Charles, Bill falls off the ARC and Jim is a photographic genius

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Another birthday for Mint!



Mint 22.2 ‘Zara’ final ISOs being tested

Security and Privacy:

Ringreaper Linux Malware



Arch Linux takes a pounding as DDoS attack enters week two

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: