465 – “Won’t Someone Think Of The Children!”
First up in the news: Mint 22.2 betas now in testing, Arch AUR Under Fire Once More as Malware Resurfaces, Debian 13 Trixie Release Date is Officially Confirmed, and Hyprland Hyprperks have been launched.
In Security and Privacy, Introducing Proton Authenticator – secure 2FA, your way and Microsoft Recall issues
In Check This Out, Ignition allows you to manage startup apps and scripts
And finally, Vibrations From the Ether
The News:
Mint 22.2 Beta ISOs now in testing
Arch AUR Under Fire Once More as Malware Resurfaces
Debian 13 Trixie Release Date is Officially Confirmed
Ubuntu Concept For Snapdragon X1 Laptops Moves To Linux 6.16, Enables More Devices
The big news out of the UK this week is all the blocking they’re doing due to the Online Safety Act
Security And Privacy:
Introducing Proton Authenticator – secure 2FA, your way
Microsoft Recall can still capture credit cards and passwords, a treasure trove for crook
