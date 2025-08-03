465 – “Won’t Someone Think Of The Children!”

August 3, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint 22.2 betas now in testing, Arch AUR Under Fire Once More as Malware Resurfaces, Debian 13 Trixie Release Date is Officially Confirmed, and Hyprland Hyprperks have been launched.

In Security and Privacy, Introducing Proton Authenticator – secure 2FA, your way and Microsoft Recall issues

In Check This Out, Ignition allows you to manage startup apps and scripts

And finally, Vibrations From the Ether

00:00:00 – Intro

00:00:50 – News

01:20:34 – Security And Privacy

01:34:40 – Check This Out

01:37:32 – Vibrations From The Ether

01:40:10 – Housekeeping and Announcemnts

01:41:00 – Wrap Up

01:43:12 – Special Thanks

01:43:51 – Outro

The News:



Mint 22.2 Beta ISOs now in testing



Arch AUR Under Fire Once More as Malware Resurfaces



Debian 13 Trixie Release Date is Officially Confirmed



Hyprperks have been launched!



Ubuntu Concept For Snapdragon X1 Laptops Moves To Linux 6.16, Enables More Devices



The big news out of the UK this week is all the blocking they’re doing due to the Online Safety Act

Security And Privacy:



Introducing Proton Authenticator – secure 2FA, your way



Microsoft Recall can still capture credit cards and passwords, a treasure trove for crook

