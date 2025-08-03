MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

465 – “Won’t Someone Think Of The Children!”

First up in the news: Mint 22.2 betas now in testing, Arch AUR Under Fire Once More as Malware Resurfaces, Debian 13 Trixie Release Date is Officially Confirmed, and Hyprland Hyprperks have been launched.

In Security and Privacy, Introducing Proton Authenticator – secure 2FA, your way and Microsoft Recall issues

In Check This Out, Ignition allows you to manage startup apps and scripts

And finally, Vibrations From the Ether

Mint 22.2 Beta ISOs now in testing


Arch AUR Under Fire Once More as Malware Resurfaces


Debian 13 Trixie Release Date is Officially Confirmed


Hyprperks have been launched!


Ubuntu Concept For Snapdragon X1 Laptops Moves To Linux 6.16, Enables More Devices


The big news out of the UK this week is all the blocking they’re doing due to the Online Safety Act

Introducing Proton Authenticator – secure 2FA, your way


Microsoft Recall can still capture credit cards and passwords, a treasure trove for crook

