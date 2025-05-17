461 – Virtualization

May 17, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, BackBlaze backups may be in trouble, you can run Arch inside Windows, Linux kernel drops 486 and early 586 support, and a new RaspberryPiOS release, and the end of Windows 10 support brings new opportunities

In security and privacy: openSUSE removes Deepin Desktop over security issues, Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law

Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes mobile, Moss plays with a Pangolin, Eric finally fixes his WiFi.

In our Innards section: we talk about Virtual Machines

In Bodhi Corner, just a bit about theming

The News:



Mint Monthly News



Your Backblaze Backups Might Be in Trouble



Linux Kernel to Drop Support for Legacy i486 and Early 586 CPUs



A new Raspberry Pi OS release



The End of 10 group aims to save Windows 10 PCs from landfills using Linux

Security and Privacy:



openSUSE Removes Deepin Desktop Over Security Policy Violations



Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law

