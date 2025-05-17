MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

461 – Virtualization

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, BackBlaze backups may be in trouble, you can run Arch inside Windows, Linux kernel drops 486 and early 586 support, and a new RaspberryPiOS release, and the end of Windows 10 support brings new opportunities

In security and privacy: openSUSE removes Deepin Desktop over security issues, Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law

Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes mobile, Moss plays with a Pangolin, Eric finally fixes his WiFi.

In our Innards section: we talk about Virtual Machines

In Bodhi Corner, just a bit about theming

The News:


Mint Monthly News


Your Backblaze Backups Might Be in Trouble


Linux Kernel to Drop Support for Legacy i486 and Early 586 CPUs


A new Raspberry Pi OS release


The End of 10 group aims to save Windows 10 PCs from landfills using Linux

Security and Privacy:


openSUSE Removes Deepin Desktop Over Security Policy Violations


Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

