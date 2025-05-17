461 – Virtualization
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, BackBlaze backups may be in trouble, you can run Arch inside Windows, Linux kernel drops 486 and early 586 support, and a new RaspberryPiOS release, and the end of Windows 10 support brings new opportunities
In security and privacy: openSUSE removes Deepin Desktop over security issues, Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law
Then in our Wanderings: Bill goes mobile, Moss plays with a Pangolin, Eric finally fixes his WiFi.
In our Innards section: we talk about Virtual Machines
In Bodhi Corner, just a bit about theming
The News:
Your Backblaze Backups Might Be in Trouble
Linux Kernel to Drop Support for Legacy i486 and Early 586 CPUs
The End of 10 group aims to save Windows 10 PCs from landfills using Linux
Security and Privacy:
openSUSE Removes Deepin Desktop Over Security Policy Violations
Proton threatens to quit Switzerland over new surveillance law
