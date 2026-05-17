MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

485 – We’re All Ninjas Now

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – April,


In security and privacy: Proton Mail now supports post-quantum encryption,

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Mint Monthly News – April 2026


NHS to close-source hundreds of GitHub repos over AI, security concerns


After Days of DDoS, Now Ubuntu’s Twitter Account Seems to be Compromised


Linux Kernel 7.0 is Out With Improvements Across the Board for Intel, AMD, and Storage


Linux is Getting a New Default Folder in Your Home Directory


Chrome Silently Installs a 4GB A.I. Model On Your Device Without Consent


Oh No! Now A Federal Bill Wants OS-Level Age Verification for Everyone in the USA


Kids Bypass Age Verification With Fake Moustaches


The Audio Industry Is Grappling With the Rise of ‘Podslop’


Will Euro-Office be using ODF?


Dell and Lenovo Sponsoring LVFS

Security And Privacy:


‘Dirty Frag’ Linux flaw one-ups CopyFail with no patches and public root exploit


Proton Mail now supports post-quantum encryption

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo,
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting