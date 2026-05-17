485 – We’re All Ninjas Now
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – April,
In security and privacy: Proton Mail now supports post-quantum encryption,
The News:
Mint Monthly News – April 2026
NHS to close-source hundreds of GitHub repos over AI, security concerns
After Days of DDoS, Now Ubuntu’s Twitter Account Seems to be Compromised
Linux Kernel 7.0 is Out With Improvements Across the Board for Intel, AMD, and Storage
Linux is Getting a New Default Folder in Your Home Directory
Chrome Silently Installs a 4GB A.I. Model On Your Device Without Consent
Oh No! Now A Federal Bill Wants OS-Level Age Verification for Everyone in the USA
Kids Bypass Age Verification With Fake Moustaches
The Audio Industry Is Grappling With the Rise of ‘Podslop’
Will Euro-Office be using ODF?
Dell and Lenovo Sponsoring LVFS
Security And Privacy:
‘Dirty Frag’ Linux flaw one-ups CopyFail with no patches and public root exploit
Proton Mail now supports post-quantum encryption
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric, Majid & Charlie).
- Majid – [email protected], AtypicalDoctor on Discord, and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC and Distrohoppers Digest.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
- Charlie– ImmutableCharlie on Discord, [email protected]
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo,
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
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