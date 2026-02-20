MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

479 – Bill’s Bash Scripts Bring All The Boys To The Yard

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – January 2026,

In security and privacy: Theres an SSH Stalker


And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Mint Monthly News – January 2026


Discord Launches Teen-by-Default Settings Globally. Face scan or I.D. needed?


Firefox Announces ‘A.I. Controls’ To Block Its Upcoming A.I. Features


AppManager offers drag-and-drop AppImage management.


Sony Will Ship Its Final Blu-ray Recorders This Month


The Memory Crisis Is Taking No Prisoners


RaspberyPi goes Dual RAM


Linux 6.19


KDE 6.6 & Gnome 50 Betas out


Ubuntu getting rid of the Software & Updater tool


Libreoffice 26.2 released

Security and Privacy:


SSHStalker Botnet Uses IRC C2 to Control Linux Systems via Legacy Kernel Exploits

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

