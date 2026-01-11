476 – New Year of the Linux Desktop
First up in the news: A retraction
Review of our predictions for last year, and what we predict for 2026
Then our much anticipated Wanderings
Retraction from episode 475:
The first is from the mint monthly blog where we said there would be a way to upgrade to the beta of 22.3 directly from 22.2. This was a misunderstanding of the information, and is in fact not true. There is, as has been the case in the past no way to upgrade in place from any version of Mint to any beta. That has just never been a thing. The confusion stems from the line stating there will be an announcement when the links are available. If you want to run the beta, you will have to install it (Nuke and Pave)
The other thing is when Bill mentioned the new Cinnamon menu was currently available to use with 22.2. Bill was confused by an update he saw come down for an alternative menu, “CinnVIIStarkMenu” which is a very feature rich, traditional menu much like the Arc menu in Gnome, The Brisk Menu in Budgie, and the Whisker Menu in XFCE. The new menu will be available in the up-coming 22.3 release of Linux Mint Cinnamon.
Check This Out:
topgrade is an intelligent, cross-platform (Linux, BSD, Windows & macOS) command-line utility designed to streamline the process of updating various software components on your system. Instead of manually running
apt update && apt upgrade,
dnf update,
pacman -Syu,
brew update && brew upgrade,
pip install --upgrade,
cargo update, or specific updates for tools like
oh-my-zsh, topgrade automates this entire sequence.
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid).
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], Atypical.doctor on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS