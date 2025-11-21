472 – New Distros, Old Issues
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – October 2025
Then, new distro news and updates, and more streaming stuff
In security and privacy: don’t trust every PPA!
The News:
Mint Monthly News – October 2025
GNOME 50 Ends the X11 Era After Decades
CachyOS Continues Delivering Leading Performance Over Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora Workstation 43
IncusOS: A New Immutable Linux System Built for Running Incus
KDE Plasma 6.6 Introduces QR Code Wi-Fi Connections, Boosts Performance
Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months
Debian’s APT Package Manager to Integrate Rust Code by May 2026
90% of Windows games now run on Linux; Linux gamers on Steam cross 3% mark
The Internet is Dying. 50% of all traffic is now non-human
The Internet Archive’s legal fight is over but loses 500,000 books from its Open Library in the process
YouTube TV’s Disney blackout reminds users that they don’t own what they stream
Security And Privacy:
Don’t blindly trust every PPA. FreeRDP installed via this PPA for Winboat may have malware
Check This Out:
Instagram- web site to view videos and photos without an account: https://imginn.com
Firefox- tip to get shorter tab height: about:config change browser.uidensity from 01 to 1 https://leochavez.org/old/firefox-tabs.html
AppImageLauncher v.3.00 beta (.deb file or AppImage, not the old PPA, which is no longer compatible with Noble Numbat and therefore Mint 22.0+) https://github.com/TheAssassin/AppImageLauncher/releases
Load All Reddit Comments: Bookmarklet with keyboard shortcut triggered bykeyword using javascript on Bookmarks Toolbar (CTRL + Shift + B)bookmarklet
IRCCloud allows a persistent connection with the free tier as long as your device stays connected, and allows two network connections, plus is able to connect to same network twice, so one can use two different nicknames on same network.
How to get started with Tailscale in under 10 minutes
Interview with Mark Shuttleworth on LNL
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid).
- Majid – [email protected] and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
