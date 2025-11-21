472 – New Distros, Old Issues

November 21, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – October 2025

Then, new distro news and updates, and more streaming stuff

In security and privacy: don’t trust every PPA!

The News:



Mint Monthly News – October 2025



GNOME 50 Ends the X11 Era After Decades



CachyOS Continues Delivering Leading Performance Over Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora Workstation 43



ElementaryOS Updates



IncusOS: A New Immutable Linux System Built for Running Incus



KDE Plasma 6.6 Introduces QR Code Wi-Fi Connections, Boosts Performance



Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months



Debian’s APT Package Manager to Integrate Rust Code by May 2026



90% of Windows games now run on Linux; Linux gamers on Steam cross 3% mark



The Internet is Dying. 50% of all traffic is now non-human



The Internet Archive’s legal fight is over but loses 500,000 books from its Open Library in the process



YouTube TV’s Disney blackout reminds users that they don’t own what they stream

Security And Privacy:



Don’t blindly trust every PPA. FreeRDP installed via this PPA for Winboat may have malware

Check This Out:



Instagram- web site to view videos and photos without an account: https://imginn.com



Firefox- tip to get shorter tab height: about:config change browser.uidensity from 01 to 1 https://leochavez.org/old/firefox-tabs.html



AppImageLauncher v.3.00 beta (.deb file or AppImage, not the old PPA, which is no longer compatible with Noble Numbat and therefore Mint 22.0+) https://github.com/TheAssassin/AppImageLauncher/releases



Load All Reddit Comments: Bookmarklet with keyboard shortcut triggered bykeyword using javascript on Bookmarks Toolbar (CTRL + Shift + B)bookmarklet



IRCCloud allows a persistent connection with the free tier as long as your device stays connected, and allows two network connections, plus is able to connect to same network twice, so one can use two different nicknames on same network.



How to get started with Tailscale in under 10 minutes



Interview with Mark Shuttleworth on LNL

