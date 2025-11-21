MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

472 – New Distros, Old Issues

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – October 2025

Then, new distro news and updates, and more streaming stuff

In security and privacy: don’t trust every PPA!

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Mint Monthly News – October 2025


GNOME 50 Ends the X11 Era After Decades


CachyOS Continues Delivering Leading Performance Over Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora Workstation 43


ElementaryOS Updates


IncusOS: A New Immutable Linux System Built for Running Incus


KDE Plasma 6.6 Introduces QR Code Wi-Fi Connections, Boosts Performance


Ikey Doherty Missing from AerynOS for Six Months


Debian’s APT Package Manager to Integrate Rust Code by May 2026


90% of Windows games now run on Linux; Linux gamers on Steam cross 3% mark


The Internet is Dying. 50% of all traffic is now non-human


The Internet Archive’s legal fight is over but loses 500,000 books from its Open Library in the process


The Internet Archive’s legal fight is over but loses 500,000 books from its Open Library in the process


YouTube TV’s Disney blackout reminds users that they don’t own what they stream

Security And Privacy:


Don’t blindly trust every PPA. FreeRDP installed via this PPA for Winboat may have malware

Check This Out:


Instagram- web site to view videos and photos without an account: https://imginn.com


Firefox- tip to get shorter tab height: about:config change browser.uidensity from 01 to 1 https://leochavez.org/old/firefox-tabs.html


AppImageLauncher v.3.00 beta (.deb file or AppImage, not the old PPA, which is no longer compatible with Noble Numbat and therefore Mint 22.0+) https://github.com/TheAssassin/AppImageLauncher/releases


Load All Reddit Comments: Bookmarklet with keyboard shortcut triggered bykeyword using javascript on Bookmarks Toolbar (CTRL + Shift + B)bookmarklet


IRCCloud allows a persistent connection with the free tier as long as your device stays connected, and allows two network connections, plus is able to connect to same network twice, so one can use two different nicknames on same network.


How to get started with Tailscale in under 10 minutes


Interview with Mark Shuttleworth on LNL

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting