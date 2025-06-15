462 – Wistful Nostalgia

June 15, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – May 2025, controversy around the Nintendo Switch 2, Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session, end of Linux Format, and we have a new format and new co-host!

In our Innards section: Dale discusses mobile internet devices and networks

In Check This Out, we cover Packet, a new file transfer utility that integrates with Android’s Quick Share

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Mint Monthly News – May 2025



Nintendo Switch 2 Controversy



Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session



After 25 Years, Linux Format Magazine is No More

Packet – https://github.com/nozwock/packet (Eric) A partial implementation of Google’s Quick Share protocol that lets you send and receive files wirelessly from Android devices using Quick Share, or another device with Packet. Yes, there are a plethora of file transfer apps but this one is interesting for a few reasons. It integrates with an inbuilt Android feature making transferring files more straightforward than installing yet another app. The speed seems to be very good based on the testing I’ve done. Perhaps not important to some, the UI is very well done and the app is easy to use.



