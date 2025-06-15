462 – Wistful Nostalgia
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – May 2025, controversy around the Nintendo Switch 2, Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session, end of Linux Format, and we have a new format and new co-host!
In our Innards section: Dale discusses mobile internet devices and networks
In Check This Out, we cover Packet, a new file transfer utility that integrates with Android’s Quick Share
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News:
Nintendo Switch 2 Controversy
Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session
After 25 Years, Linux Format Magazine is No More
Check This Out:
- Packet – https://github.com/nozwock/packet (Eric)
- A partial implementation of Google’s Quick Share protocol that lets you send and receive files wirelessly from Android devices using Quick Share, or another device with Packet.
- Yes, there are a plethora of file transfer apps but this one is interesting for a few reasons.
- It integrates with an inbuilt Android feature making transferring files more straightforward than installing yet another app.
- The speed seems to be very good based on the testing I’ve done.
- Perhaps not important to some, the UI is very well done and the app is easy to use.
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other two podcasts I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid) and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], AtypicalDr on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Dale – Dale_CDL on Telegram and Discord. [email protected], Distrohoppers’Digest
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS