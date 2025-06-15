MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

462 – Wistful Nostalgia

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – May 2025, controversy around the Nintendo Switch 2, Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session, end of Linux Format, and we have a new format and new co-host!

In our Innards section: Dale discusses mobile internet devices and networks

In Check This Out, we cover Packet, a new file transfer utility that integrates with Android’s Quick Share

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Mint Monthly News – May 2025


Nintendo Switch 2 Controversy


Fedora 43 Workstation (GNOME) to remove X11 session


After 25 Years, Linux Format Magazine is No More

Check This Out:

  • Packet – https://github.com/nozwock/packet (Eric)
    • A partial implementation of Google’s Quick Share protocol that lets you send and receive files wirelessly from Android devices using Quick Share, or another device with Packet.
    • Yes, there are a plethora of file transfer apps but this one is interesting for a few reasons.
      • It integrates with an inbuilt Android feature making transferring files more straightforward than installing yet another app.
      • The speed seems to be very good based on the testing I’ve done.
      • Perhaps not important to some, the UI is very well done and the app is easy to use.

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

