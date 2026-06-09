487 – Goodbye US Office, Hello Euro Office
First up the news
We have a great little tool in the “Check This Section”
The News:
Linux is Getting a Free Pass on Age Verification in California and Colorado
DuckDuckGo Installs Up 30% After Google Announced AI Search
New social features further Plex’s evolution from media server business
Euro-Office: General availability set for June 9
Acer Launching Streaming-Only Handheld Gaming PC Running Debian
Microsoft cut its engineers off from AI because the bill got too big — why AI might not take your job after all
EU plots long game against US digital supremacy
Brave Software inc releases a stable version of the Brave Origin Browser
Check This Out
Handy is a free, private, local AI speech-to-text app.
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric, Majid & Charlie).
- Majid – [email protected], AtypicalDoctor on Discord, and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC and Distrohoppers Digest.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim – [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
- Charlie – ImmutableCharlie on Discord, [email protected]. Also on the Linux OTC podcast.
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo,
- .initrd for the animated logo on Discord
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
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