487 – Goodbye US Office, Hello Euro Office

June 9, 2026 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up the news



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The News:



Linux is Getting a Free Pass on Age Verification in California and Colorado



DuckDuckGo Installs Up 30% After Google Announced AI Search



New social features further Plex’s evolution from media server business



Euro-Office: General availability set for June 9



Acer Launching Streaming-Only Handheld Gaming PC Running Debian



Microsoft cut its engineers off from AI because the bill got too big — why AI might not take your job after all



EU plots long game against US digital supremacy



Brave Software inc releases a stable version of the Brave Origin Browser

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