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487 – Goodbye US Office, Hello Euro Office

First up the news


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Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Linux is Getting a Free Pass on Age Verification in California and Colorado


DuckDuckGo Installs Up 30% After Google Announced AI Search


New social features further Plex’s evolution from media server business


Euro-Office: General availability set for June 9


Acer Launching Streaming-Only Handheld Gaming PC Running Debian


Microsoft cut its engineers off from AI because the bill got too big — why AI might not take your job after all


EU plots long game against US digital supremacy


Brave Software inc releases a stable version of the Brave Origin Browser

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Handy is a free, private, local AI speech-to-text app.

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