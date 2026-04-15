483 – Chucking at Charlie
First up in the news: Mint 23 is named, Ubuntu 26.04 coming up and its already causing controversy, Firefox gets more features, big tech making some changes, and the governments of the world are meddling, in good and bad ways… and we welcome another host!
In security and privacy: Flatpak getting more secure allegedly
The News:
The code name for Mint 23 is “Alfa”
Does Ubuntu Now Require More RAM Than Windows 11?
26.10 could drop btfrs zfs and luks
Firefox Announces Built-in VPN and Other New Features Including New Mascot
Google Now Lets You Change Your Gmail address
Samsung’s Messages App Is Shutting Down
Microsoft Mysteriously Freezes Accounts for VeraCrypt, WireGuard, Windscribe
Why did the FCC ban foreign-made consumer routers?
NHS staff resist using Palantir software
France Launches Government Linux Desktop Plan as Windows Exit Begins
Student Loans Fiasco, and its IT underpins
LibreOffice Drama: TDF Removes Collabora Developers in One Sweep
Security And Privacy:
Flatpak 1.16.4 Brings Important Security Fixes
CPUID website hacked: users report HWMonitor and CPU-Z delivering malware
Cloudflare aims to dethrone WordPress with EmDash, its new plugin-secure CMS
Check This Out:
New & Update Flatpaks – Nora
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric, Majid & Charlie).
- Majid – [email protected], AtypicalDoctor on Discord, and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC and Distrohoppers Digest.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
- Charlie– FOSSCharlie on Discord, [email protected]
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS