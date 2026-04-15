483 – Chucking at Charlie

April 14, 2026 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint 23 is named, Ubuntu 26.04 coming up and its already causing controversy, Firefox gets more features, big tech making some changes, and the governments of the world are meddling, in good and bad ways… and we welcome another host!

In security and privacy: Flatpak getting more secure allegedly

The News:



The code name for Mint 23 is “Alfa”



26.04 Beta



Does Ubuntu Now Require More RAM Than Windows 11?



26.10 could drop btfrs zfs and luks



Firefox Announces Built-in VPN and Other New Features Including New Mascot



Google Now Lets You Change Your Gmail address



Samsung’s Messages App Is Shutting Down



Microsoft Mysteriously Freezes Accounts for VeraCrypt, WireGuard, Windscribe



Why did the FCC ban foreign-made consumer routers?



NHS staff resist using Palantir software



France Launches Government Linux Desktop Plan as Windows Exit Begins



Student Loans Fiasco, and its IT underpins



LibreOffice Drama: TDF Removes Collabora Developers in One Sweep

Security And Privacy:



Flatpak 1.16.4 Brings Important Security Fixes



CPUID website hacked: users report HWMonitor and CPU-Z delivering malware



Cloudflare aims to dethrone WordPress with EmDash, its new plugin-secure CMS

Check This Out:



New & Update Flatpaks – Nora



26.04 – Another view

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