MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

483 – Chucking at Charlie

First up in the news: Mint 23 is named, Ubuntu 26.04 coming up and its already causing controversy, Firefox gets more features, big tech making some changes, and the governments of the world are meddling, in good and bad ways… and we welcome another host!

In security and privacy: Flatpak getting more secure allegedly

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


The code name for Mint 23 is “Alfa”


26.04 Beta


Does Ubuntu Now Require More RAM Than Windows 11?


26.10 could drop btfrs zfs and luks


Firefox Announces Built-in VPN and Other New Features Including New Mascot


Google Now Lets You Change Your Gmail address


Samsung’s Messages App Is Shutting Down


Microsoft Mysteriously Freezes Accounts for VeraCrypt, WireGuard, Windscribe


Why did the FCC ban foreign-made consumer routers?


NHS staff resist using Palantir software


France Launches Government Linux Desktop Plan as Windows Exit Begins


Student Loans Fiasco, and its IT underpins


LibreOffice Drama: TDF Removes Collabora Developers in One Sweep

Security And Privacy:


Flatpak 1.16.4 Brings Important Security Fixes


CPUID website hacked: users report HWMonitor and CPU-Z delivering malware


Cloudflare aims to dethrone WordPress with EmDash, its new plugin-secure CMS

Check This Out:


New & Update Flatpaks – Nora


26.04 – Another view

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