481 – Change For The Sake of Jim
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, March 2026; Major Redesign for Firefox: Chrome getting an upgrade; Debian 13.4; SUSE for sale – again; ASUS says MacBook Neo is “shock”; HBO, Paramount Merge; Xfwl4 coming to XFCE, and more.
In security and privacy: Age Verification coming to your Linux PC?; Anthropic turns Claud loose on Firefox code.
The News:
Mint Monthly News for March 2026
Firefox Is Getting a Major Redesign After 5 Years
Google Chrome on Linux is Getting the Much Awaited Upgrade
Debian 13.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes
Xfwl4 – The roadmap for a Xfce Wayland Compositor
SUSE May Undergo Another Ownership Change in Potential $6 Billion Sale
Asus Co-CEO: MacBook Neo Is a ‘Shock’ to the PC Industry
HBO Max and Paramount+ will soon merge into one mega streaming service — here’s what you need to know
Security and Privacy:
Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next
Anthropic found a heap of Firefox security flaws using new Claude tools
Check This Out:
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid).
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], Atypical.doctor on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC and Distrohoppers Digest.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles – [email protected], Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
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