481 – Change For The Sake of Jim

March 17, 2026 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, March 2026; Major Redesign for Firefox: Chrome getting an upgrade; Debian 13.4; SUSE for sale – again; ASUS says MacBook Neo is “shock”; HBO, Paramount Merge; Xfwl4 coming to XFCE, and more.

In security and privacy: Age Verification coming to your Linux PC?; Anthropic turns Claud loose on Firefox code.

The News:



Mint Monthly News for March 2026



Firefox Is Getting a Major Redesign After 5 Years



Google Chrome on Linux is Getting the Much Awaited Upgrade



Debian 13.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes



Xfwl4 – The roadmap for a Xfce Wayland Compositor



SUSE May Undergo Another Ownership Change in Potential $6 Billion Sale



Asus Co-CEO: MacBook Neo Is a ‘Shock’ to the PC Industry



HBO Max and Paramount+ will soon merge into one mega streaming service — here’s what you need to know

Security and Privacy:



Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next



Anthropic found a heap of Firefox security flaws using new Claude tools

Check This Out:



YTDown YouTube Downloader

Vogon Poetry

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: