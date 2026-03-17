MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

481 – Change For The Sake of Jim

First up in the news: Mint Monthly News, March 2026; Major Redesign for Firefox: Chrome getting an upgrade; Debian 13.4; SUSE for sale – again; ASUS says MacBook Neo is “shock”; HBO, Paramount Merge; Xfwl4 coming to XFCE, and more.

In security and privacy: Age Verification coming to your Linux PC?; Anthropic turns Claud loose on Firefox code.

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Mint Monthly News for March 2026


Firefox Is Getting a Major Redesign After 5 Years


Google Chrome on Linux is Getting the Much Awaited Upgrade


Debian 13.4 Released With Dozens Of Fixes


Xfwl4 – The roadmap for a Xfce Wayland Compositor


SUSE May Undergo Another Ownership Change in Potential $6 Billion Sale


Asus Co-CEO: MacBook Neo Is a ‘Shock’ to the PC Industry


HBO Max and Paramount+ will soon merge into one mega streaming service — here’s what you need to know

Security and Privacy:


Age Verification Laws Are Multiplying Like a Virus, and Your Linux Computer Might be Next


Anthropic found a heap of Firefox security flaws using new Claude tools

Check This Out:


YTDown YouTube Downloader

Vogon Poetry

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