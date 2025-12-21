MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

475 – From Tarmageddon to Tranquility

In this episode of mintCast, we kick things off with Mint Monthly News for December, covering what’s new and noteworthy in the Linux Mint world.

In Security and Privacy, Charles breaks down two fresh vulnerabilities, React2Shell and Tarmageddon-Flaw, explaining what they are, why they matter, and how they could impact Linux users.

Then, in the Innards segment, Dale joins us for a deep dive into Syncthing. We explore what it is, how it works, and why it’s such a powerful, privacy-friendly tool for keeping your files in sync across devices—without relying on the cloud.

Link To Full Show Notes

The News:


Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” – BETA Release

Security And Privacy


React2Shell Vulnerability


Tarmageddon-Flaw

Check This Out


HPR New Years show


AI headphones automatically learn who you’re talking to-and let you hear them better

