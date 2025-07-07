463 – Tacos And TikTok
First up in the news: Linux hits 5%, Nintendo does what we feared, The orange baby eats a TACO, Steam prefers Proton to Native, Fedora might have killed Bazzite and a new Firefox release
We also welcome Charles as a new co-host!
In security and privacy: more password leakage by big tech
And finally, the Feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News:
Trump extends deadline for US TikTok sale to September
Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds
Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now
Linux Reaches 5% Desktop Market Share In USA
F44 Change Proposal: Drop i686 support (system wide)
The whole truth about Fedora’s 32-bit proposal w/ Kyle from Bazzite
Nintendo is nuking Switch 2 accounts for using Mig Flash
Security And Privacy
16 billion passwords leaked in Google, Facebook, Apple massive data breach
Check This Out:
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other two podcasts I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric & Majid) and 3 Fat Truckers
- Majid – [email protected] @[email protected], theAtypicalDoctor on Instagram and Threads and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected].
- Charles –
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Recent Comments