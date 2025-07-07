463 – Tacos And TikTok

July 7, 2025 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Linux hits 5%, Nintendo does what we feared, The orange baby eats a TACO, Steam prefers Proton to Native, Fedora might have killed Bazzite and a new Firefox release

We also welcome Charles as a new co-host!

In security and privacy: more password leakage by big tech

And finally, the Feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News:



Trump extends deadline for US TikTok sale to September



Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds



Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now



Linux Reaches 5% Desktop Market Share In USA



F44 Change Proposal: Drop i686 support (system wide)



The whole truth about Fedora’s 32-bit proposal w/ Kyle from Bazzite



Nintendo is nuking Switch 2 accounts for using Mig Flash

Security And Privacy



16 billion passwords leaked in Google, Facebook, Apple massive data breach

Check This Out:



WHW03 Mesh Router openwrt



GL.iNet GL-SFT1200

