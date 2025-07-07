MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

463 – Tacos And TikTok

First up in the news: Linux hits 5%, Nintendo does what we feared, The orange baby eats a TACO, Steam prefers Proton to Native, Fedora might have killed Bazzite and a new Firefox release

We also welcome Charles as a new co-host!

In security and privacy: more password leakage by big tech

And finally, the Feedback and a couple of suggestions

Full Show Notes Here

The News:


Trump extends deadline for US TikTok sale to September


Steam Client Now Enables Proton by Default for Games without Native Linux Builds


Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now


Linux Reaches 5% Desktop Market Share In USA


F44 Change Proposal: Drop i686 support (system wide)


The whole truth about Fedora’s 32-bit proposal w/ Kyle from Bazzite


Nintendo is nuking Switch 2 accounts for using Mig Flash

Security And Privacy


16 billion passwords leaked in Google, Facebook, Apple massive data breach

Check This Out:


WHW03 Mesh Router openwrt


GL.iNet GL-SFT1200

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Reddit

This work is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

This Website Is Hosted On:

Thank You for Visiting