489 – You’ll Own Nothing, And Like It!

July 8, 2026 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

· First up in the news: PlayStation and Microsoft goes fully digital, Amazon blames piracy, Brave goes “containerized”, and Immich has “Big Upgrades.”

· Then in our Wanderings: Joe does more with the mini rack and plans ahead, Jim drops Fire TV like a hot potato,

· In Check this Out: Myna lets you talk instead of type in Ubuntu

The News:

What PlayStation going fully digital tells us about the PS6

Microsoft’s Next-Gen Xbox Could Be Digital-Only With New Disc-to-Digital Support

Amazon Blames Piracy Apps With Malware For Killing New Fire Stick Sideloading

Brave Says This is Not a Privacy Feature, But Using Containers Has Its Perks

Immich 3.0 Released with Big Upgrades for Self-Hosted Photo Libraries

Check This Out:

Ubuntu’s new ‘Myna’ AI lets you talk instead of type – here’s how

Listen to other Podcasts of the Linux Syndicate Family:

Join Bill, Majid, Eric and Charlie on Linux OTC, Linux Off The Cuff, for an unscripted and unpredictable conversation about all things Linux, Open Source and more.

Join Dale and Majid on Distrohoppers’ Digest to hear about their experiences and challenges with trying out different Linux distros.

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