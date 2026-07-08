489 – You’ll Own Nothing, And Like It!
· First up in the news: PlayStation and Microsoft goes fully digital, Amazon blames piracy, Brave goes “containerized”, and Immich has “Big Upgrades.”
· Then in our Wanderings: Joe does more with the mini rack and plans ahead, Jim drops Fire TV like a hot potato,
· In Check this Out: Myna lets you talk instead of type in Ubuntu
The News:
What PlayStation going fully digital tells us about the PS6
Microsoft’s Next-Gen Xbox Could Be Digital-Only With New Disc-to-Digital Support
Amazon Blames Piracy Apps With Malware For Killing New Fire Stick Sideloading
Brave Says This is Not a Privacy Feature, But Using Containers Has Its Perks
Immich 3.0 Released with Big Upgrades for Self-Hosted Photo Libraries
Check This Out:
Ubuntu’s new ‘Myna’ AI lets you talk instead of type – here’s how
Listen to other Podcasts of the Linux Syndicate Family:
Join Bill, Majid, Eric and Charlie on Linux OTC, Linux Off The Cuff, for an unscripted and unpredictable conversation about all things Linux, Open Source and more.
Join Dale and Majid on Distrohoppers’ Digest to hear about their experiences and challenges with trying out different Linux distros.
Contact Info:
- Joe – jeboylan on Matrix, [email protected], & The Linux Link Tech Show tllts, The Linux Lug Cast, Buy him coffee on Ko-fi as Joeeb.
- Bill – Bill_H on Matrix, [email protected], wchouser3 on fosstodon.org.
- Majid – AtypicalDoctor on Matrix, [email protected], & The Atypical Doctor Podcast.
- Eric – esa1975 on Matrix, [email protected].
- Charles – Mr PDX on Matrix, [email protected]
- Jim – GNU2Linux on Matrix, [email protected], & The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing, hosting & maintaining our Nextcloud & web servers.
- Londoner for his contributions, from News to Time Syncs.
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about. Thanks Clem & Team.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS