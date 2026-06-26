488 – Hardware Woes
In our Wanderings: Joe Takes a trip, Bill’s got nothing and Jim likes Indiana
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Contact Info:
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, [email protected], Buy Joe a coffee , @jeboylan:matrix.org on Matrix
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, [email protected], Mastodon @[email protected], occasionally on HPR
- Bill – [email protected], @wchouser3:matrix.org on Matrix,Bill_H on Discord, @[email protected] on Mastodon, also checkout the other podcast I am on, Linux OTC (with Eric, Majid & Charlie).
- Majid – [email protected], @atypicaldoctor:matrix.org on Matrix, AtypicalDoctor on Discord, and The Atypical Doctor Podcast and also Linux OTC and Distrohoppers Digest.
- Eric – I can be reached by email at [email protected], @esa1975:matrix.org on Matrix.
- Charles – [email protected], @jupiterfan2022_1:matrix.org on Matrix, Mr PDX on Discord
- Jim– [email protected], @bokehphilia:matrix.org on Matrix, GNU2Linux on Discord, The Linux Shortcut on YouTube
Special Thanks To:
- Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- Hobstar for our logo,
- .initrd for the animated logo on Discord
- Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>
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