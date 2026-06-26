MP3, OGG, Podcast

488 – Hardware Woes

In our Wanderings: Joe Takes a trip, Bill’s got nothing and Jim likes Indiana

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Link To Full Show Notes

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To:

  • Bill for our audio editing and for hosting the server which runs our website, website maintenance, and the NextCloud server on which we host our show notes and raw audio
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • Hobstar for our logo,
  • .initrd for the animated logo on Discord
  • Londoner for our time syncs and various other contributions
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem … and co!>

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