482 – Noteworthy Stuff

March 30, 2026 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: The fight against enshittification starts

In security and privacy: Shock-horror, Chinese government spies

Then in our Wanderings: Joe rambles, Bill drives himself crazy, Majid actually has fun! Charles, and Jim explores notes apps.

The News:



Norway’s Consumer Council takes aim at enshittification

Security And Privacy:



China Upgrades the Backdoor It Uses to Spy on Telcos Globally

Contact Info:

Special Thanks To: