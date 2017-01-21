Building Linux

Early in 2017, mintCast embarked on a new voyage; to explore strange new commands; to seek out new kernels and new filesystems; to boldly go where lots of people have gone before. Hopefully it won’t take us five years, but we aim to learn how to “Build Linux” for ourselves.

These pages will document our journey. We will be aided by the giants who have gone before us and laid out the path described in the Linux From Scratch (LFS) and Beyond Linux from Scratch (BLFS) documents. If we survive these two, we may add other guides as well.

And so, we depart…

Preparing The System – January 22, 2017

Decisions to be made before we begin:

Architecture : 32-bit or 64-bit – LFS supports AMD/Intel 32-bit and 64-bit CPUs. The 64-bit build is a “pure” system in that it supports only 64-bit executables. The 32-bit system would be limited to 4GB RAM. A multi-lib system is possible, but a lot of extra work. We will build a pure 64-bit system.

: 32-bit or 64-bit – LFS supports AMD/Intel 32-bit and 64-bit CPUs. The 64-bit build is a “pure” system in that it supports 64-bit executables. The 32-bit system would be limited to 4GB RAM. A multi-lib system is possible, but a lot of extra work. We will build a pure 64-bit system. Init : Sysvinit or Systemd – While systemd is gaining ground and is in use on many commercial distributions, there is still some controversy in the Linux community. LFS supports both init systems. The LFS systemd build installs systemd along side Sysvinit so we can compare them. We will use the current stable systemd verion of LFS (Version 7.10-systemd).

: Sysvinit or Systemd – While systemd is gaining ground and is in use on many commercial distributions, there is still some controversy in the Linux community. LFS supports both init systems. The LFS systemd build installs systemd along side Sysvinit so we can compare them. We will use the current stable systemd verion of LFS (Version 7.10-systemd). Standards : LFS follows POSIX.1-2008, Filesystem Hierarchy Standard (FHS) Version 3.0, and Linux Standard Base (LSB) Version 5.0. We will be initially building the “Core” standard defined in LSB. This will mean we complet the LFS system, then add selected modules from BLFS.

Now it’s time to get started by preparing our build environment (reference: LFS Chapter 1 and Chapter 2):

Of course, we’re using a Linux Mint to host the initial build, specifically LMDE 2 “Betsy”.

The initial system needs to provide a base set of programs including a compiler, linker, and shell, to build the new system. A bash script is provided in LFS Chapter.2.2 to verify that these programs are present. LMDE had a few missing, but they were easily added by apt-get.

A new partition will be needed for the LFS build. On the LMDE system, this means rebooting to a USB Live session in order to resize the main system partition. Decided to use about 30GB for the LFS partition. The filesystem installed on the new partition is ext4.

Set up the $LFS environment variable to point to where the new LFS partition will be mounted. Will need to remember to check this as we go through the build process.

Mount the new partition in the place we are pointing $LFS.

Packages, Patches, and Final Preparations – February 5, 2017

Let’s get all the packages downloaded and ready to build (LFS Chapter 3) …

Create the $LFS/sources directory, download the list of files ( wget-list . Everything is fine except zlib-1.2.8.tar.xz from http://www.zlib.net . The newest release is 1.2.11, which is in the development version of LFS. Use 1.2.11, but will need to watch for this in the subsequent steps.

No “optional patches” installed at this point.

Now to make some final preparations for the build (LFS Chapter 4) …

Create a temporary “tools” area to put all of the tools we’re going to be building. They will not be part of the final LFS system, so they’re kept in a separate place.

Create a non-root user to do the work so we don’t accidentally break the system!

Set up a clean environment for the new user.

Will not try to take advantage of multi-core processor for the build. Too confusing. Looks like 1 SBU is going to be about 2 minutes on this system.

Constructing a Temporary System – February 19, 2017

This is going to be a little more time-consuming, so it may take a while to get all the tools built (LFS Chapter 5) …

Using the tar program, extract the package to be built. Ensure you are the lfs user when extracting the package.

Change to the directory created when the package was extracted.

Follow the book’s instructions for building the package.

Change back to the sources directory.

Delete the extracted source directory unless instructed otherwise.

Binutils-2.27 – Pass 1 — The Binutils package contains a linker, an assembler, and other tools for handling object files. Determined 1 SBU = 2 minutes.

— The Binutils package contains a linker, an assembler, and other tools for handling object files. Determined 1 SBU = 2 minutes. GCC-6.2.0 – Pass 1 — The GCC package contains the GNU compiler collection, which includes the C and C++ compilers.

— The GCC package contains the GNU compiler collection, which includes the C and C++ compilers. Linux-4.7.2 API Headers — The Linux API Headers expose the kernel’s API for use by Glibc.

— The Linux API Headers expose the kernel’s API for use by Glibc. Glibc-2.24 — The Glibc package contains the main C library. At this point, try to compile and link a simple C program to verify successful installation of initial toolchain. Test was successful!

— The Glibc package contains the main C library. At this point, try to compile and link a simple C program to verify successful installation of initial toolchain. Test was successful! Libstdc++-6.2.0 — Libstdc++ is the standard C++ library. It is needed for the correct operation of the g++ compiler. GCC-6.2.0 was already unpacked. Created a different “build” directory as one was already present. (I forgot to delete the source directory as instructed above!)

— Libstdc++ is the standard C++ library. It is needed for the correct operation of the g++ compiler. GCC-6.2.0 was already unpacked. Created a different “build” directory as one was already present. (I forgot to delete the source directory as instructed above!) Binutils-2.27 – Pass 2 — Since this is the second time through, created a new build directory.

— Since this is the second time through, created a new build directory. GCC-6.2.0 – Pass 2 — Same issue with build directory. Not sure what to do with requirement to “unset any environment variables that override the default optimization flags.” Didn’t seem to have any negative effects.

— Same issue with build directory. Not sure what to do with requirement to “unset any environment variables that override the default optimization flags.” Didn’t seem to have any negative effects. Tcl-core-8.6.6 — The Tcl package contains the Tool Command Language.

— The Tcl package contains the Tool Command Language. Expect-5.45 — The Expect package contains a program for carrying out scripted dialogues with other interactive programs.

— The Expect package contains a program for carrying out scripted dialogues with other interactive programs. DejaGNU-1.6 — The DejaGNU package contains a framework for testing other programs.

— The DejaGNU package contains a framework for testing other programs. Check-0.10.0 — Check is a unit testing framework for C. “Check Servant” seems to hang? Stopped “make check” and installed anyway.

— Check is a unit testing framework for C. “Check Servant” seems to hang? Stopped “make check” and installed anyway. Ncurses-6.0 — The Ncurses package contains libraries for terminal-independent handling of character screens.

— The Ncurses package contains libraries for terminal-independent handling of character screens. Bash-4.3.30 — The Bash package contains the Bourne-Again SHell.

— The Bash package contains the Bourne-Again SHell. Bzip2-1.0.6 — The Bzip2 package contains programs for compressing and decompressing files. Compressing text files with bzip2 yields a much better compression percentage than with the traditional gzip.

— The Bzip2 package contains programs for compressing and decompressing files. Compressing text files with bzip2 yields a much better compression percentage than with the traditional gzip. Coreutils-8.25 — The Coreutils package contains utilities for showing and setting the basic system characteristics.

— The Coreutils package contains utilities for showing and setting the basic system characteristics. Diffutils-3.5 — The Diffutils package contains programs that show the differences between files or directories.

— The Diffutils package contains programs that show the differences between files or directories. File-5.28 — The File package contains a utility for determining the type of a given file or files.

— The File package contains a utility for determining the type of a given file or files. Findutils-4.6.0 — The Findutils package contains programs to find files. These programs are provided to recursively search through a directory tree and to create, maintain, and search a database.

— The Findutils package contains programs to find files. These programs are provided to recursively search through a directory tree and to create, maintain, and search a database. Gawk-4.1.3 — The Gawk package contains programs for manipulating text files.

— The Gawk package contains programs for manipulating text files. Gettext-0.19.8.1 — The Gettext package contains utilities for internationalization and localization. These allow programs to be compiled with NLS (Native Language Support), enabling them to output messages in the user’s native language.

— The Gettext package contains utilities for internationalization and localization. These allow programs to be compiled with NLS (Native Language Support), enabling them to output messages in the user’s native language. Grep-2.25 — The Grep package contains programs for searching through files.

— The Grep package contains programs for searching through files. Gzip-1.8 — The Gzip package contains programs for compressing and decompressing files.

— The Gzip package contains programs for compressing and decompressing files. M4-1.4.17 — The M4 package contains a macro processor.

— The M4 package contains a macro processor. Make-4.2.1 — The Make package contains a program for compiling packages.

— The Make package contains a program for compiling packages. Patch-2.7.5 — The Patch package contains a program for modifying or creating files by applying a “patch” file typically created by the diff program.

— The Patch package contains a program for modifying or creating files by applying a “patch” file typically created by the diff program. Perl-5.24.0 — The Perl package contains the Practical Extraction and Report Language.

— The Perl package contains the Practical Extraction and Report Language. Sed-4.2.2 — The Sed package contains a stream editor.

— The Sed package contains a stream editor. Tar-1.29 — The Tar package contains an archiving program.

— The Tar package contains an archiving program. Texinfo-6.1 — The Texinfo package contains programs for reading, writing, and converting info pages.

— The Texinfo package contains programs for reading, writing, and converting info pages. Util-linux-2.28.1 — The Util-linux package contains miscellaneous utility programs.

— The Util-linux package contains miscellaneous utility programs. Xz-5.2.2 — The Xz package contains programs for compressing and decompressing files. It provides capabilities for the lzma and the newer xz compression formats.

Finishing up (Stripping and Changing Ownership) — My $LFS partition is large, so I didn’t bother with stripping. These tools are temporary, so I’m not worried about optimizing them. Get everything switched over to root ownership.

The commands in the remainder of this book must be performed while logged in as user root and no longer as user lfs. Also, double check that $LFS is set in root’s environment.

Backup the current /tools directory in case we need to use it again.

DONE!

Installing Basic System Software – March 5, 2017

Now that we have a temporary tool chain built, we’re ready to start building the main system (LFS Chapter 6) …

First note to make here is that LFS 8.0 is on the horizon as we’re doing this. We’ll need to take a look at the new release and decide if we’re going to migrate or continue with LFS 7.10.