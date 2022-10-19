398 – I Hear A Leak, Must Be Android

October 19, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news: Debian carries buffer patches, IceWM 3, Wireshark 4, free Ubuntu Pro for all, KDE winds down Plasma 5, VirtualBox 7, Proton drives prices, and dreams of Forky;

In security and privacy: New Chinese malware for everything, Intel springs a leak, and Android’s leak exposed;

Then in our Wanderings: Joe futzes with his 3D printer, while Moss continues to fight with Mint 21;

In our Innards section, we begin a historical journey through Linux distros;

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Security and Privacy Update

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: