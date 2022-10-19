MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

398 – I Hear A Leak, Must Be Android

First up in the news: Debian carries buffer patches, IceWM 3, Wireshark 4, free Ubuntu Pro for all, KDE winds down Plasma 5, VirtualBox 7, Proton drives prices, and dreams of Forky; 

In security and privacy: New Chinese malware for everything, Intel springs a leak, and Android’s leak exposed;

Then in our Wanderings: Joe futzes with his 3D printer, while Moss continues to fight with Mint 21;

In our Innards section, we begin a historical journey through Linux distros;

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The News

Security and Privacy Update

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Norbert, Tony H, and all others for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe, and Bill Houser for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Linode for hosting mintcast.org
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , ,

One Reply to “398 – I Hear A Leak, Must Be Android”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

*Only The Most Recent 50 Episodes are shown here. For More Episodes, Check Us Out on One Of The Platforms Linked Ubove.