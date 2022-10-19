398 – I Hear A Leak, Must Be Android
First up in the news: Debian carries buffer patches, IceWM 3, Wireshark 4, free Ubuntu Pro for all, KDE winds down Plasma 5, VirtualBox 7, Proton drives prices, and dreams of Forky;
In security and privacy: New Chinese malware for everything, Intel springs a leak, and Android’s leak exposed;
Then in our Wanderings: Joe futzes with his 3D printer, while Moss continues to fight with Mint 21;
In our Innards section, we begin a historical journey through Linux distros;
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News
- Debian to carry patches for GNOME triple buffering
- IceWM 3.0 Released for speedy and simple X11 Window Manager
- Wireshark 4.0 Network Protocol Analyzer Released
- Canonical Launches Free Ubuntu Pro Subscription for Everyone
- KDE Plasma 5.27 Plans to be the Last Plasma 5 Feature Release
- Virtual Box 7.0 Released with DXVK and Secure Boot Support, Encryption
- Proton Drive Launches, New Subscription Prices
- Debian 14 to be codenamed “Forky”
Security and Privacy Update
- New Chinese Malware attacks Windows, Mac and Linux
- Intel Confirms Leak of Alder Lake BIOS Source Code
- Android leaks some traffic even when Always-On VPN is enabled
One Reply to “398 – I Hear A Leak, Must Be Android”
Great Job Guys! Sorry I couldn’t be there.