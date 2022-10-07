MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

397 – Bye Bye Stadia

First up in the news, Monthly Mintyness, Gnome gnarliness, and KDE K-ness, Ubuntu 22.10 gets fresh, Ubuntu now on AWS, Brave blocks consent, Google kills another app, GNU Toolchain moves, Matrix patches holes, new Shotcut, new Audacity, and more…

In security and privacy, a new virus for Windows and Linux;

Then in our Wanderings, Joe is fixing bikes on his audiobookshelf, Moss has more classes, and Bill gets Nextcloud running;

The News

Security and Privacy Update

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Norbert, Tony H, and all others for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe, and Bill Houser for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Linode for hosting mintcast.org
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!

One Reply to “397 – Bye Bye Stadia”

