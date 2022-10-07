397 – Bye Bye Stadia
First up in the news, Monthly Mintyness, Gnome gnarliness, and KDE K-ness, Ubuntu 22.10 gets fresh, Ubuntu now on AWS, Brave blocks consent, Google kills another app, GNU Toolchain moves, Matrix patches holes, new Shotcut, new Audacity, and more…
In security and privacy, a new virus for Windows and Linux;
Then in our Wanderings, Joe is fixing bikes on his audiobookshelf, Moss has more classes, and Bill gets Nextcloud running;
The News
- Linux Mint Monthly
- This Week in Gnome #63
- This week in KDE: yo dawg, I heard you wanted stability
- Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) Beta Released with GNOME 43, Linux Kernel 5.19
- Ubuntu is now available on AWS
- Brave Browser to start blocking annoying Cookie Consent Banners
- Google is shutting down Stadia
- GNU Toolchain Plans Move To The Linux Foundation’s Infrastructure
- Upgrade now to address E2EE vulnerabilities in matrix-js-sdk, matrix-ios-sdk and matrix-android-sdk2
- Shotcut 22.09 Video Editor Adds Initial Support for WebP Animations, New Video Filters
- Audacity 3.2 Released with Real-Time and VST3 Effects, FFmpeg 5.0 and WavPack Support
Security and Privacy Update
Wrap-up
One Reply to “397 – Bye Bye Stadia”
Of course, We all knew Stadia wasn’t going to last, Didn’t we?