396.5 – Newschool Ransomware
BleepingComputer publishes a series titled “This Week in Ransomware” each week as a news summary on this topic. In early September they covered multiple times schools being increasingly targeted by ransomware and we decided to cover it in the innards.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions.
Linux Innards
- Second largest U.S. school district LAUSD hit by ransomware
- FBI warns of Vice Society ransomware attacks on school districts
- Vice Society claims LAUSD ransomware attack, theft of 500GB of data
- Ransomware gangs switching to new intermittent encryption tactic
Check This Out
- GitHub – advplyr/audiobookshelf: Self-hosted audiobook and podcast server
- I tried to save money. I failed HARD. How not to solder an hdmi port
- Bill’s Arch Linux Update Script
