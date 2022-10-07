396.5 – Newschool Ransomware

October 7, 2022 MP3, OGG, Podcast

BleepingComputer publishes a series titled “This Week in Ransomware” each week as a news summary on this topic. In early September they covered multiple times schools being increasingly targeted by ransomware and we decided to cover it in the innards.

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Linux Innards

Check This Out

Housekeeping & Announcements

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on October 8, 2022

Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone

Livestream information is at https://mintcast.org/livestream

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: