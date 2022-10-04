396 – Ransomware Goes Wild

October 4, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news, Stallman goes manual on C, DNF5 arrives in Fedora, LibreOffice gets fumigated, GNOME comes into its Shell, they have put hair in the Blender, Avast buys your cookies, and Intel fogs the processor market;

In security and privacy, we have multi-stage malware, website leaks, and shell attacks;

Then in our Wanderings, Norbert is cutting corners, Moss tries a different mint, Joe keeps modding, and Bill fixes a broken Arch …again.

In our Innards section, Ransomware goes to school;

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: