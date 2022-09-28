395 – Buttery Smooth Experience
1:08 The News
26:46 Security and Privacy
33:17 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
55:54 Linux Innards
First up in the news, AWK gets Unicode, GIMP out, Firefox improves its memory, Nitrux released, Unity is a Flavour, Microsoft drops Linux, Makulu adds to the confusion, and Debian wrestles with firmware;
In security and privacy, 8 Year Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability Uncovered, and Plex gets exposed;
Then in our Wanderings, Moss reconfigures again, and Norbert contradicts himself.
In our Innards section, Mint and Gnome have lots to show us;
And finally, the feedback and a suggestion or two.
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
The News
- Universal Unix tool AWK gets Unicode support
- GIMP 2.99.12 Released – “A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0”
- Firefox 105 Beta Brings Memory Fixes, Return of the Two-Finger Swipe Gesture on Linux
- Nitrux 2.4 Released with Linux Kernel 5.19, KDE Gear 22.08, and New Maui Apps
- Ubuntu Unity to become an official Ubuntu flavour for 22.10
- Microsoft Decides to Drop the Linux App for Teams to Replace it as a Progressive Web App Instead
- Makulu Linux adds to the confusion with Makulu Max
- Debian moves to resolve the firmware question
- Malcat – hexadecimal editor and disassembler for malware analysis
- Lutris is now available on Flathub, as is an update of Un-Googled Chromium
- Arti 1.0.0 released
Security and Privacy Update
- “As Nasty as Dirty Pipe” — 8 Year Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability Uncovered
- Plex breach exposes usernames, emails, and encrypted passwords
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Josh T – jt@mintcast.org, Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org,riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Moss – bardmoss@pm.me, you can hear me on Distrohoppers’ Digest and Full Circle Weekly News, and you can find more contact information for me on It’s MOSS.
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, @wchouser3 on Twitter,and Bill_H on Discord
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Norbert, Londoner, Tony H, and all others for our audio editing
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS