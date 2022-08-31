MP3, OGG, Podcast

394.5 – A Distro of a Different Kaliber

1:00 Linux Innards
37:03 Vibrations from the Ether
39:56 Check This Out
41:10 Housekeeping & Announcements

In our Innards section, Bill falls down a rabbit hole called “pentesting.”

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions.

Linux Innards

  • This week we will be taking a look at Penetration Testing Distributions.
  • According to Wikipedia, A penetration test, colloquially known as a pen test or ethical hacking, is an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system; this is not to be confused with a vulnerability assessment. The test is performed to identify weaknesses (also referred to as vulnerabilities), including the potential for unauthorized parties to gain access to the system’s features and data, as well as strengths, enabling a full risk assessment to be completed.
  • Let’s take a look at a couple of the more popular pen-testing offerings out there. For the sake of this show, I’ve installed two of those options in KVM virtual machines;

