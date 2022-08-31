394.5 – A Distro of a Different Kaliber
1:00 Linux Innards
37:03 Vibrations from the Ether
39:56 Check This Out
41:10 Housekeeping & Announcements
In our Innards section, Bill falls down a rabbit hole called “pentesting.”
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions.
Linux Innards
- This week we will be taking a look at Penetration Testing Distributions.
- According to Wikipedia, A penetration test, colloquially known as a pen test or ethical hacking, is an authorized simulated cyberattack on a computer system, performed to evaluate the security of the system; this is not to be confused with a vulnerability assessment. The test is performed to identify weaknesses (also referred to as vulnerabilities), including the potential for unauthorized parties to gain access to the system’s features and data, as well as strengths, enabling a full risk assessment to be completed.
- Let’s take a look at a couple of the more popular pen-testing offerings out there. For the sake of this show, I’ve installed two of those options in KVM virtual machines;
Check This Out
- Linux Mint 21: The Best Distro. Better. (YouTube: ExplainingComputers)
- Make any device your second display on Linux
Housekeeping & Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on September 4, 2022
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- For 394.5: Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on September 10, 2022
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
- Livestream information is at https://mintcast.org/livestream
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, bardmoss@pm.me, other information found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, Bill_H on Discord, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my podcast 3ftpodcast.org
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org, riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on Discord, maverick00783 @ Steam
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!
