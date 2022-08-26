394 – With music on our side to break the old hard drives
1:25 The News
16:15 Security and Privacy
26:03 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:22:59 Housekeeping and Announcements
First up in the news, The Kernel gets a bump, LibreOffice adds a point, Android 13 is out if you have a Pixel, and Gnome has a birthday,
In security and privacy, Discord and your passwords are pythoned, and hard drives apparently have a taste in music
Then in our Wanderings, Joe plays with his handheld, Bill is setting up a new server, Moss skips the assault and gets a couple batteries, and Norbert has had done some things.
The News
- The next kernel will be 6.0
- LibreOffice 7.4 released
- Android 13 is shipped to Pixels
- There’s no place like GNOME: Project hits 25, going on 43
Security and Privacy Update
- Malicious PyPi packages turn Discord into password-stealing nightmare
- Janet Jackson’s music video is now a vulnerability for crashing hard disks
Announcements
Wrap-up
