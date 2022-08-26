394 – With music on our side to break the old hard drives

August 26, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:25 The News

16:15 Security and Privacy

26:03 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:22:59 Housekeeping and Announcements

First up in the news, The Kernel gets a bump, LibreOffice adds a point, Android 13 is out if you have a Pixel, and Gnome has a birthday,

In security and privacy, Discord and your passwords are pythoned, and hard drives apparently have a taste in music

Then in our Wanderings, Joe plays with his handheld, Bill is setting up a new server, Moss skips the assault and gets a couple batteries, and Norbert has had done some things.

The News

Security and Privacy Update





