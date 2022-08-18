393.5 – $HOME Decor
0:48 Linux Innards
1:02:52 Check This Out
1:03:37 Housekeeping and Announcements
In our Innards section we discuss the changes we usually make to the systems and desktop environments we use to fit our workflows and to make them feel like home.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Check This Out
- Surveillance Report (podcast)
- Opt Out (podcast)
Wrap-up
