393 – Quantum of Solus

August 12, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:12 The News

16:00 Security and Privacy

49:28 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:30:48 Housekeeping and Announcements

First up in the news: Vanessa is finally here, so is the Linux kernel version 5.19, which was published from an M1 Mac by Linus Torvalds

In security and privacy, Sale of over a billion Chinese users’ data found, DuckDuckGo is (finally) blocking Microsoft trackers, and Linux 6.0 to have run-time verification for running on safety critical systems

Then in our Wanderings, Bill is hearing things, Moss is losing power, Joe is soldering on, and Norbert is taming the fox

The News

Security and Privacy Update









Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: