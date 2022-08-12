393 – Quantum of Solus
1:12 The News
16:00 Security and Privacy
49:28 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:30:48 Housekeeping and Announcements
First up in the news: Vanessa is finally here, so is the Linux kernel version 5.19, which was published from an M1 Mac by Linus Torvalds
In security and privacy, Sale of over a billion Chinese users’ data found, DuckDuckGo is (finally) blocking Microsoft trackers, and Linux 6.0 to have run-time verification for running on safety critical systems
Then in our Wanderings, Bill is hearing things, Moss is losing power, Joe is soldering on, and Norbert is taming the fox
The News
- Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” is out
- Linux Kernel 5.19 Released With 7 New Features
- Linus Torvalds released kernel 5.19 on M2 Macbook Air
Security and Privacy Update
- Security Warning After Sale of Stolen Chinese Data
- Single-Core CPU Cracked Post-Quantum Encryption Candidate Algorithm in Just an Hour
- DuckDuckGo rolls out new Microsoft blockers after backlash
- Linux 6.0 Adding Run-Time Verification For Running On Safety Critical Systems
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday, August 21, 2022
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
- Livestream information is at mintcast.org/livestream
Wrap-up
