392 – Return of the Trampolines
2:30 The News
29:46 Security and Privacy
42:06 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:30:26 Housekeeping and Announcements
First up in the news: Vanessa is almost here, Xfce flirts with Wayland, GNOME is touching up the touchscreen experience, and STAR protects data on Brave browsers;
In security and privacy, the Retbleed speculative exploit is more than just speculation, but the kernel team already have a fix, and Lightning Framework flashes our way;
Then in our Wanderings, Bill is back from Pennsylvania again and again, Norbert polishes his laptop, Moss is doing the Makulu Shift, Joe is working the mods, Josh T is fixing watches, and Tom is channeling.
The News
- Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa” Beta Released
- Xfce’s window manager sees Wayland port based on wlroots
Gnome Shell 43 and Mutter 43 alphas have been released
STAR protects browser data on Brave
Security and Privacy Update
- Retbleed is a newly disclosed speculative execution attack
Linux kernel team has sorted Retbleed chip flaw
New Linux Malware Framework Lets Attackers Install Rootkit on Targeted Systems
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday, August 7, 2022
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
