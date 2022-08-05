MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

392 – Return of the Trampolines

2:30 The News
29:46 Security and Privacy
42:06 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:30:26 Housekeeping and Announcements

First up in the news: Vanessa is almost here, Xfce flirts with Wayland, GNOME is touching up the touchscreen experience, and STAR protects data on Brave browsers;

In security and privacy, the Retbleed speculative exploit is more than just speculation, but the kernel team already have a fix, and Lightning Framework flashes our way;

Then in our Wanderings, Bill is back from Pennsylvania again and again, Norbert polishes his laptop, Moss is doing the Makulu Shift, Joe is working the mods, Josh T is fixing watches, and Tom is channeling.

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!

