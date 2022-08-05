392 – Return of the Trampolines

August 5, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

2:30 The News

29:46 Security and Privacy

42:06 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:30:26 Housekeeping and Announcements

First up in the news: Vanessa is almost here, Xfce flirts with Wayland, GNOME is touching up the touchscreen experience, and STAR protects data on Brave browsers;

In security and privacy, the Retbleed speculative exploit is more than just speculation, but the kernel team already have a fix, and Lightning Framework flashes our way;

Then in our Wanderings, Bill is back from Pennsylvania again and again, Norbert polishes his laptop, Moss is doing the Makulu Shift, Joe is working the mods, Josh T is fixing watches, and Tom is channeling.

