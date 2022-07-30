MP3, OGG, Podcast

391.5 – The Subscription Service Rabbit Hole

0:42 Linux Innards
1:24:06 Vibrations from the Ether
1:28:30  Check This Out
1:30:45 Housekeeping and Announcements

In our Innards section, we discuss the subscription services we’re using.

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The Linux Innards

  • Bill
    • Netflix
    • Amazon Prime
    • Hulu
    • Disney+
    • Discovery+
    • Paramount+
    • HBO Max
    • Philo
    • Mozilla VPN
    • Trust.Zone VPN
    • ABC Mouse
    • Xbox Gamepass Ultimate x 3
    • Big Fish Games
    • Tutanota Email
    • Google Domains
    • GoDaddy
    • Linode
    • Bitwarden
    • Apple Podcasts
    • Github
    • Truckerpath
    • Pandora
    • Protonmail
    • Pluto
    • Tubi
    • Red Circle
  • Moss
    • Xfinity Internet
    • Amazon Prime
    • Protonmail
    • My-diary.org
    • Surfshark
    • Bitwarden
    • Namecheap
    • PurplePenguin
    • Paramount+ with ShowtimeDisney+/Hulu+/ESPN+
    • Peacock
    • Amazon Prime Video
    • PlutoTV
    • Tubi
    • Joe’s Plex
    • Bill’s Jellyfin
    • Hypnotix
    • Real Debrid
    • Trakt.TV
  • Norbert
    • Tidal
    • Google Drive
    • Netflix
    • ProtonMail
    • YouTube Premium
    • Windscribe VPN
    • Spotify
    • Patreon
    • Crunchyroll
  • Joe
    • Prime
    • Netflix
    • PIA VPN
    • Spectrum
    • T-mobile
    • Plex
    • Crackle
    • Google voice

Check This Out

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

One Reply to “391.5 – The Subscription Service Rabbit Hole”

  1. Henrik Hemrin
    Reply

    Hi,
    Regarding your talk about note taking software. I use Joplin (https://joplinapp.org/), free and open source cross platform note taking app. I sync myself via Nextcloud setup. Nowadays Joplin has added a paid Joplin cloud to manage the sync, but free open source continue to be available without limitation. I use Standard notes to some degree as well, may use it more, but I really like Joplin as a very good alternative to Standard notes and will likely keep Joplin as my main note taking application. Check it out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.