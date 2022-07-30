391.5 – The Subscription Service Rabbit Hole
0:42 Linux Innards
1:24:06 Vibrations from the Ether
1:28:30 Check This Out
1:30:45 Housekeeping and Announcements
In our Innards section, we discuss the subscription services we’re using.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The Linux Innards
- Bill
- Netflix
- Hulu
- Disney+
- Discovery+
- Paramount+
- HBO Max
- Philo
- Mozilla VPN
- Trust.Zone VPN
- ABC Mouse
- Xbox Gamepass Ultimate x 3
- Big Fish Games
- Tutanota Email
- Google Domains
- GoDaddy
- Linode
- Bitwarden
- Apple Podcasts
- Github
- Truckerpath
- Pandora
- Protonmail
- Pluto
- Tubi
- Red Circle
- Moss
- Xfinity Internet
- My-diary.org
- Surfshark
- Namecheap
- PurplePenguin
- Paramount+ with ShowtimeDisney+/Hulu+/ESPN+
- Peacock
- Amazon Prime Video
- PlutoTV
- Tubi
- Joe’s Plex
- Bill’s Jellyfin
- Hypnotix
- Real Debrid
- Trakt.TV
- Norbert
- Tidal
- Google Drive
- Netflix
- ProtonMail
- YouTube Premium
- Windscribe VPN
- Spotify
- Patreon
- Crunchyroll
- Joe
-
- Prime
- Netflix
- PIA VPN
- Spectrum
- T-mobile
- Plex
- Crackle
- Google voice
Check This Out
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, bardmoss@pm.me, other information found at It’s Moss dot com
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, Bill_H on Discord, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my podcast 3ftpodcast.org
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org, riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on Discord, maverick00783 @ Steam
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!
One Reply to “391.5 – The Subscription Service Rabbit Hole”
Hi,
Regarding your talk about note taking software. I use Joplin (https://joplinapp.org/), free and open source cross platform note taking app. I sync myself via Nextcloud setup. Nowadays Joplin has added a paid Joplin cloud to manage the sync, but free open source continue to be available without limitation. I use Standard notes to some degree as well, may use it more, but I really like Joplin as a very good alternative to Standard notes and will likely keep Joplin as my main note taking application. Check it out!