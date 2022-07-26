391- Putting our Money where our mouths are
First up in the news, Mint is coming, Lennart Poettering has left the building, Vim speaks a new language, WebApps come to GNOME 43, Fedora lets Flatpak out of jail and wants to talk, GTK5 is dropping the X, Linux gets Siri, er, Cortana, er, Carola.
In security and privacy, CISA sounds the alarm, and Firefox strips,
Then in our Wanderings, Bill repaves his Omen, Moss goes back to school, Joe is still in 3D and Norbert is typing still
In our Innards section We talk subscription Services
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
The News
20 minutes
Security and Privacy
Linux Innards
Subscription Services: Anything based on recurring payment: streaming, email, storage, VPNs, etc.
Check This Out
Housekeeping & Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on Sunday, July 24, 2022
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday, July 16, 2022.
- FOR 391.5 ONLY Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
- Livestream information is at mintcast.org/livestream
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, bardmoss@pm.me, other information found at It’s Moss dot com391- Putting our Money where our mouths are
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, Bill_H on Discord, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my podcast 3ftpodcast.org
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org, riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on Discord, maverick00783 @ Steam
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Our team of audio editors, including Norbert, Londoner, Tony Hughes, and others. We continue to need volunteers for our audio editing, please contact us.
- Bill Houser and Josh Lowe for their work on the website, and Bill Houser for hosting the Linode which runs our website
- Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time syncs
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS