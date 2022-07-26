MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

391- Putting our Money where our mouths are

First up in the news, Mint is coming, Lennart Poettering has left the building, Vim speaks a new language, WebApps come to GNOME 43, Fedora lets Flatpak out of jail and wants to talk, GTK5 is dropping the X, Linux gets Siri, er, Cortana, er, Carola.

In security and privacy, CISA sounds the alarm, and Firefox strips,

Then in our Wanderings, Bill repaves his Omen, Moss goes back to school, Joe is still in 3D and Norbert is typing still

In our Innards section We talk subscription Services

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

20 minutes

Security and Privacy

Linux Innards

Subscription Services: Anything based on recurring payment: streaming, email, storage, VPNs, etc.

Check This Out

Housekeeping & Announcements

Wrap-up

  • Nishantnishant@mintcast.org, riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on Discord, maverick00783 @ Steam

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Our team of audio editors, including Norbert, Londoner, Tony Hughes, and others. We continue to need volunteers for our audio editing, please contact us.
  • Bill Houser and Josh Lowe for their work on the website, and Bill Houser for hosting the Linode which runs our website
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about

