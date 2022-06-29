MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

390 – This is the Way(land)

1:20 The News
15:47 Security and Privacy
21:07 Bi-Weekly Wonderings
35:42 The Linux Innards
56:58 Vibrations from the Ether
1:03:45 Check This Out
1:04:20 Announcements

First up in the news, Gnome wins Microsoft money, Firefox translates offline, Rocky overtakes the Red Hat pack, apps on KDE look more klear, Debian gets the Gecko treatment, Zoom gets Wayland screen sharing, Photoshop is kind-of–but not-really coming to Linux, and Nvidia contributes.

In security and privacy, Hertzbleed is coming for your CPU, and the EU is going after deepfakes.

Then in our Wanderings, Moss goes Custom, Norbert emerges, and Joe is Florida Man
In our Innards section we discuss the various licenses in the world of open source software

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Security and Privacy Update

Linux Innards

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • A cast of thousands for our audio editing, including Norbert, Londoner, Tony Hughes, and others. We continue to need volunteers for our audio editing, please contact us.
  • Bill Houser and Josh Lowe for their work on the website, and Bill Howser for hosting the Linode which runs our website
  • Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time syncs
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about. Thanks, Clem!

