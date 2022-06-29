390 – This is the Way(land)
First up in the news, Gnome wins Microsoft money, Firefox translates offline, Rocky overtakes the Red Hat pack, apps on KDE look more klear, Debian gets the Gecko treatment, Zoom gets Wayland screen sharing, Photoshop is kind-of–but not-really coming to Linux, and Nvidia contributes.
In security and privacy, Hertzbleed is coming for your CPU, and the EU is going after deepfakes.
Then in our Wanderings, Moss goes Custom, Norbert emerges, and Joe is Florida Man
In our Innards section we discuss the various licenses in the world of open source software
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
The News
- GNOME wins Microsoft’s FOSS Fund
- Mozilla made a Firefox plugin for offline translation
- Rocky Linux Shoots Ahead
- This week in KDE: non-blurry XWayland apps!
- SpiralLinux: It’s Debian, in the same way Gecko is openSUSE
- Zoom Linux App Supports Screensharing on Wayland
- Adobe Photoshop For Web Is Free For All Now
- NVIDIA Lands AV1 VDPAU Hardware Acceleration In FFmpeg
Security and Privacy Update
- Hertzbleed is a new family of side-channel attacks affecting Intel and AMD CPUs, making use of frequency side channels
- The EU Is Asking Big Tech To Go After Deepfakes And Fake Accounts
Linux Innards
- GNU General Public License (GPL)
- GNU Lesser General Public License (LGPL)
- BSD licenses
- MIT license (MIT)
- Apache License 2.0 (Apache-2.0)
- Mozilla Public License 2.0 (MPL-2.0)
- WTFPL
- Creative Commons
