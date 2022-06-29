390 – This is the Way(land)

June 29, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:20 The News

15:47 Security and Privacy

21:07 Bi-Weekly Wonderings

35:42 The Linux Innards

56:58 Vibrations from the Ether

1:03:45 Check This Out

1:04:20 Announcements

First up in the news, Gnome wins Microsoft money, Firefox translates offline, Rocky overtakes the Red Hat pack, apps on KDE look more klear, Debian gets the Gecko treatment, Zoom gets Wayland screen sharing, Photoshop is kind-of–but not-really coming to Linux, and Nvidia contributes.

In security and privacy, Hertzbleed is coming for your CPU, and the EU is going after deepfakes.

Then in our Wanderings, Moss goes Custom, Norbert emerges, and Joe is Florida Man

In our Innards section we discuss the various licenses in the world of open source software

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

The News

Security and Privacy Update

Linux Innards





