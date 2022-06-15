389 – The Out of Memory Daemon is Out of Control

June 15, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

First up in the news, There are new Regolith and Cinnamon desktops, KDE has new gear, Telegram Premium to launch, Plex has new Linux apps, Atom editor gets nuked, noUbuntu works to tame a daemon, System76 goes to Europe, and Europe is all about the C;

In security, Symbiote malware discovered, and Apple M1 chips are found to be flawed;

Then in our Wanderings, Joe is fighting trees, Bill is editing shows from the cab of a truck, Moss is spending Jeff Bezos’ money, Norbert is in a galaxy far far away, and we get to meet our guest, Steve Seguin

