389 – The Out of Memory Daemon is Out of Control
2:15 The News
41:07 Security and Privacy
46.05 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:25:24 Housekeeping and Announcements
First up in the news, There are new Regolith and Cinnamon desktops, KDE has new gear, Telegram Premium to launch, Plex has new Linux apps, Atom editor gets nuked, noUbuntu works to tame a daemon, System76 goes to Europe, and Europe is all about the C;
In security, Symbiote malware discovered, and Apple M1 chips are found to be flawed;
Then in our Wanderings, Joe is fighting trees, Bill is editing shows from the cab of a truck, Moss is spending Jeff Bezos’ money, Norbert is in a galaxy far far away, and we get to meet our guest, Steve Seguin
The News
- Cinnamon 5.4 Desktop Environment Released for Linux Mint 21 “Vanessa”
- Regolith Desktop 2.0 is Out with Many Changes
- KDE Gear 22.04.2 announced
- Telegram to launch Premium plan at $4.99/month
- Plex’s new Linux apps arrive on Flathub
- Atom editor support ends in December
- Asahi Linux Celebrates First Triangle On Apple M1 With Fully Open-Source Driver
- System76 Hardware is Making its Way to Europe Soon
- Ubuntu tries to tame systemd Out Of Memory Daemon
- Europe Makes Type-C Charger Mandatory For All Phones
Security and Privacy Update
- New Symbiote malware affects all running processes on Linux systems
- MIT Researchers discover “unpatchable” flaw in Apple M1 chips
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on June 26, 2022
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on June 18, 2022
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
