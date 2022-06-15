MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

388 – Another One Writes the Rust

1:27 The News
12:56 Security and Privacy
21:51 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
40:01 Linux Innards
1:05:52 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, we have some Gnome news, some new Intel on Linux 5.19, the kernel gets even more Rusty, Ubuntu loses its Pulse, and Proton unifies.

In security and privacy: Facebook has no clue where your data goes.  LinuxFX dumps user data… where? Mozilla fixes a serious vulnerability.

Then in our Wanderings: Joe starts making videos, Moss’ wife starts Cruzeing, and Norbert starts his new laptop.

In our Innards section, we get some thoughts on Ubuntu 22.04.

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

Security and Privacy

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Norbert for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.