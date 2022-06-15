388 – Another One Writes the Rust
1:27 The News
12:56 Security and Privacy
21:51 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
40:01 Linux Innards
1:05:52 Announcements & Outro
First up in the news, we have some Gnome news, some new Intel on Linux 5.19, the kernel gets even more Rusty, Ubuntu loses its Pulse, and Proton unifies.
In security and privacy: Facebook has no clue where your data goes. LinuxFX dumps user data… where? Mozilla fixes a serious vulnerability.
Then in our Wanderings: Joe starts making videos, Moss’ wife starts Cruzeing, and Norbert starts his new laptop.
In our Innards section, we get some thoughts on Ubuntu 22.04.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
- Ubuntu 22.10 to switch to PipeWire by default and drop PulseAudio
- Updates on Gnome development and new Gnome Circle apps
- Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers
- Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated
- ProtonMail is now just ‘Proton’, offering a privacy ecosystem
-
Security and Privacy
- Facebook leaked document states that they have no control over where your data goes or what they do with it and cannot commit to regulatory requirements
- LinuxFX 11 contains code which dumps all user data to … who?
- Major security affecting Firefox and its derivatives has been patched
Wrap-up
