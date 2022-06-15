388 – Another One Writes the Rust

June 15, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

1:27 The News

12:56 Security and Privacy

21:51 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

40:01 Linux Innards

1:05:52 Announcements & Outro

First up in the news, we have some Gnome news, some new Intel on Linux 5.19, the kernel gets even more Rusty, Ubuntu loses its Pulse, and Proton unifies.

In security and privacy: Facebook has no clue where your data goes. LinuxFX dumps user data… where? Mozilla fixes a serious vulnerability.

Then in our Wanderings: Joe starts making videos, Moss’ wife starts Cruzeing, and Norbert starts his new laptop.

In our Innards section, we get some thoughts on Ubuntu 22.04.

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions

