387 – The Curious Case of Debian Downloads

June 15, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

2:32 The News

13:25 Security and Privacy

22:10 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:05:28 Announcements

First up in the news: NVIDIA is transitioning, Debian talks non-free, Ubuntu has new ISOs and Docker news.

In security and privacy: Intel has more microcode

Then in our Wanderings: Joe lost the election, Norbert watches sci-fi and Bill sets up NextCloud.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The News









Security and Privacy Update

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: