386 – Microsoft’s Redemption Arc

June 15, 2022 MP3, News, OGG, Podcast

2:32 The News

13:25 Security and Privacy

22:10 Bi-Weekly Wanderings

1:05:28 Announcements

First up in the news, NTFS is orphaned, a hare-brained C alternative, and some new Pop!

In security and privacy, Microsoft found it, and Musk open sources

Then in our Wanderings, Jorge is steaming right along, Joe is destroying more stuff, Norbert had a little too much linux, Moss is redoing EVERYTHING, and Bill is pulling his hair out.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The News

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: