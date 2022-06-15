386 – Microsoft’s Redemption Arc
2:32 The News
13:25 Security and Privacy
22:10 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
1:05:28 Announcements
First up in the news, NTFS is orphaned, a hare-brained C alternative, and some new Pop!
In security and privacy, Microsoft found it, and Musk open sources
Then in our Wanderings, Jorge is steaming right along, Joe is destroying more stuff, Norbert had a little too much linux, Moss is redoing EVERYTHING, and Bill is pulling his hair out.
The News
- Microsoft finds Linux desktop Flaw that Gives Root to Untrusted Users
- Elon Musk Wants to ‘Open Source’ Twitter’s Algorithms
