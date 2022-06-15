386.5 – Interview with Flathub contributor Jorge Castro
1:00 Linux Innards
1:37:50 Vibrations From the Ether
1:51:02 Check This Out
1:52:58 Announcements
In our Innards section, we have an interview with Jorge Castro, community manager for Flatpak and former community manager for Canonical.
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions.
Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.
Linux Innards
- We have an interview today with Jorge Castro, community manager at stacklet.io
- Former Community Manager at Canonical
- Flathub volunteer.
- https://opencollective.com/flatpak
- https://coreos.github.io/rpm-ostree/
- https://castrojo.github.io/awesome-immutable/
- https://blog.verbum.org/2020/08/22/immutable-%E2%86%92-reprovisionable-anti-hysteresis/
Check This Out
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Josh T – jt@mintcast.org, Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org,riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Moss – bardmoss@pm.me, you can hear me on Distrohoppers’ Digest and Full Circle Weekly News, and you can find more contact information for me on It’s MOSS.
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, @wchouser3 on Twitter,and Bill_H on Discord
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS