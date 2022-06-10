MP3, News, OGG, Podcast, Uncategorized

385 – I like my desktop the way I like my drink

1:30 The News
20:10 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
47:57 Announcements

First up in the news, Mint 21 will have a new graphical upgrade tool; Fedora plans to remove BIOS and XOrg; Gnome43 reworks adwaita tools; a Sony engineer makes exFAT 73% faster; and Alibaba previews a 128-core Armv9 server processor.

Then in our Wanderings, Joe is Board of school runnings, Norbert is looking for a MATE, Moss blew up Kodi; and Bill is browsercasting.

The News

Wrap-up

