384.5 – New Linux Tech
0:29 Linux Innards
1:08:28 Vibrations From the Ether
1:15:03 Check This Out
41:09 Announcements
In our Innards section we discuss some of the newer additions to Linux and what we think about them.
The Linux Innards
Tech added to Linux
- systemd
- Wireguard
- Snaps, Flatpak, and Appimage
- Wayland
- PulseAudio and PipeWire
- Btrfs and ZFS
- WINE-based tech (Bottles, Proton, Lutris, PlayOnLinux)
Check This Out
- Podcasts (Josh T) – Play, update, and manage your podcasts from a lightweight interface that seamlessly integrates with GNOME. Podcasts can play various audio formats and remember where you stopped listening. You can subscribe to shows via RSS/Atom, iTunes, and Soundcloud links. Subscriptions from other apps can be imported via OPML files.
- PeerGOS (Moss) – an open source replacement for Google Drive, able to be self-hosted, or hosted on the company’s servers, free to 500 Mb and decent prices for larger storage amounts.
- App Outlet (Norbert) – A universal Linux app store
