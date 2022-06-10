MP3, OGG, Podcast, Uncategorized

384.5 – New Linux Tech

0:29 Linux Innards
1:08:28 Vibrations From the Ether
1:15:03 Check This Out
41:09 Announcements

In our Innards section we discuss some of the newer additions to Linux and what we think about them.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The Linux Innards

Tech added to Linux

  • systemd
  • Wireguard
  • Snaps, Flatpak, and Appimage
  • Wayland
  • PulseAudio and PipeWire
  • Btrfs and ZFS
  • WINE-based tech (Bottles, Proton, Lutris, PlayOnLinux)

Check This Out

  • Podcasts (Josh T) – Play, update, and manage your podcasts from a lightweight interface that seamlessly integrates with GNOME. Podcasts can play various audio formats and remember where you stopped listening. You can subscribe to shows via RSS/Atom, iTunes, and Soundcloud links. Subscriptions from other apps can be imported via OPML files.
  • PeerGOS (Moss) – an open source replacement for Google Drive, able to be self-hosted, or hosted on the company’s servers, free to 500 Mb and decent prices for larger storage amounts.
  • App Outlet (Norbert) – A universal Linux app store

Announcements

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:

  • Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
  • Leo for timestamps and publishing
  • Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
  • Hobstar for our logo
  • initrd for the animated Discord logo
  • Londoner for our time sync
  • Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
  • Archive.org for hosting our audio files
  • HPR for our backup Mumble room
  • The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Linux Mint

The distribution that spawned a podcast. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Archive.org

We currently host our podcast at archive.org. Support us by supporting them. Donate here.

Audacity

They’ve made post-production of our podcast possible. Support us by supporting them. Contribute here.

Subscribe

MP3 Feed
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Youtube

mintCast on the Web

Email
Twitter
Discord
Telegram
Matrix
Reddit
MeWe

Episode Archives

Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.