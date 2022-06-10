384.5 – New Linux Tech

June 10, 2022 MP3, OGG, Podcast, Uncategorized

0:29 Linux Innards

1:08:28 Vibrations From the Ether

1:15:03 Check This Out

41:09 Announcements

In our Innards section we discuss some of the newer additions to Linux and what we think about them.

Twitter. Discord. Telegram. Matrix. Reddit. Youtube.

The Linux Innards

Tech added to Linux

systemd

Wireguard

Snaps, Flatpak, and Appimage

Wayland

PulseAudio and PipeWire

Btrfs and ZFS

WINE-based tech (Bottles, Proton, Lutris, PlayOnLinux)

Check This Out

Podcasts (Josh T) – Play, update, and manage your podcasts from a lightweight interface that seamlessly integrates with GNOME. Podcasts can play various audio formats and remember where you stopped listening. You can subscribe to shows via RSS/Atom, iTunes, and Soundcloud links. Subscriptions from other apps can be imported via OPML files.

(Josh T) – Play, update, and manage your podcasts from a lightweight interface that seamlessly integrates with GNOME. Podcasts can play various audio formats and remember where you stopped listening. You can subscribe to shows via RSS/Atom, iTunes, and Soundcloud links. Subscriptions from other apps can be imported via OPML files. PeerGOS (Moss) – an open source replacement for Google Drive, able to be self-hosted, or hosted on the company’s servers, free to 500 Mb and decent prices for larger storage amounts.

(Moss) – an open source replacement for Google Drive, able to be self-hosted, or hosted on the company’s servers, free to 500 Mb and decent prices for larger storage amounts. App Outlet (Norbert) – A universal Linux app store

(Norbert) – A universal Linux app store

Announcements

Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on March 20th

Get mintCast converted to your time zone

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on March 12th

Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone

Wrap-up

Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible: