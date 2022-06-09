Episode 384
Show notes
- First up in the news,Google has an NVMe problem, Arch has a new installer, Deepin unlocks your face, Fedora and Ubuntu have betas and they both default to Wayland on Nvidia, and mintCast gets the April Fools treatment;
- In security and privacy, Red Hat has an “I” patch, another kernel vulnerability found, and Lumen finds more threats in WSL;
- Then in our Wanderings, I’m in reconstruction again, Bill is driving himself crazy, Josh is getting Steamy, and Norbert did… something. Some things.
- In our Innards section we discuss some of the newer additions to Linux and what we think about them;
- And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions. We expected Joe here but he got called away at the last minute. Wish you were here, Joe.
— Play News Transition Bumper —
The News
20 minutes
- Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
- Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience to come with archinstall 2.4
- Deepin OS Becomes the First Linux Distro to Offer Face Unlock
- Fedora 36 and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS betas have been released
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With the NVIDIA Proprietary Driver
- mintCast April Fools
— Play Security Transition Bumper —
Security and Privacy Update
10 minutes
- Red Hat released a patch for a recently discovered vulnerability that allowed for local privilege escalation, putting all manner of Linux systems potentially at risk.
Linux Innards
Tech added to Linux
30 minutes (~5-8 minutes each)
- Systemd
- Wireguard
- Snaps, Flatpak, and Appimage
- Wayland
- PulseAudio and PipeWire
- Btrfs and ZFS
- WINE-based tech (Bottles, Proton, Lutris, PlayOnLinux)
Check This Out
10 minutes
- Podcasts (Josh T) – Play, update, and manage your podcasts from a lightweight interface that seamlessly integrates with GNOME. Podcasts can play various audio formats and remember where you stopped listening. You can subscribe to shows via RSS/Atom, iTunes, and Soundcloud links. Subscriptions from other apps can be imported via OPML files.
- PeerGOS (Moss) – an open source replacement for Google Drive, able to be self-hosted, or hosted on the company’s servers, free to 500 Mb and decent prices for larger storage amounts.
- App Outlet (Norbert) – A universal Linux app store
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on April 17th
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on April 9th
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Moss – Full Circle Weekly News, Distrohoppers’ Digest, bardmoss@pm.me, lots of ways to contact me can be found on It’s MOSS
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, Bill_H on Discord, @wchouser3 on Twitter, and wchouser3 on Facebook also – checkout my new podcast 3ftpodcast.org
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Josh T – jt@mintcast.org, Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Josh H – joshontech@mintcast.org, @joshontech on Twitter and most other social sites, Crowbar Kernel Panic.
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org, riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on Discord, maverick00783 @ Steam
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website, Hobstar for our logo, initrd for the animated Discord logo, and Londoner for our time sync
- Norbert and Tony Hughes for audio editing of the show
- Byte mark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about <Thanks, Clem!>
— Play Closing Music and Standard Outro —
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS