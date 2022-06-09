Episode 384

June 9, 2022 MP3, Podcast

Show notes

First up in the news,Google has an NVMe problem, Arch has a new installer, Deepin unlocks your face, Fedora and Ubuntu have betas and they both default to Wayland on Nvidia, and mintCast gets the April Fools treatment;

In security and privacy, Red Hat has an “I” patch, another kernel vulnerability found, and Lumen finds more threats in WSL;

Then in our Wanderings, I’m in reconstruction again, Bill is driving himself crazy, Josh is getting Steamy, and Norbert did… something. Some things.

In our Innards section we discuss some of the newer additions to Linux and what we think about them;

And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions. We expected Joe here but he got called away at the last minute. Wish you were here, Joe.

The News

20 minutes

Security and Privacy Update

10 minutes

Linux Innards

Tech added to Linux

30 minutes (~5-8 minutes each)

Systemd

Wireguard

Snaps, Flatpak, and Appimage

Wayland

PulseAudio and PipeWire

Btrfs and ZFS

WINE-based tech (Bottles, Proton, Lutris, PlayOnLinux)

Check This Out

10 minutes

(Josh T) – Play, update, and manage your podcasts from a lightweight interface that seamlessly integrates with GNOME. Podcasts can play various audio formats and remember where you stopped listening. You can subscribe to shows via RSS/Atom, iTunes, and Soundcloud links. Subscriptions from other apps can be imported via OPML files. PeerGOS (Moss) – an open source replacement for Google Drive, able to be self-hosted, or hosted on the company’s servers, free to 500 Mb and decent prices for larger storage amounts.

(Moss) – an open source replacement for Google Drive, able to be self-hosted, or hosted on the company’s servers, free to 500 Mb and decent prices for larger storage amounts. App Outlet (Norbert) – A universal Linux app store

Announcements

Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on April 17th

Get mintCast converted to your time zone

Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on April 9th

Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone

