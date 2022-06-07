383 – Ubuntu is out-fedoring Fedora
2:05 The News
20:32 Security and Privacy Update
67:15 Bi-Weekly Wanderings
37:40
First up in the news: Ubuntu is out-fedoring Fedora; Linux 5.18 brings new optimizations; the Budgie has landed; Debian 12 has a projected birthday, and Asahi has its first Alpha;
In security and privacy, a new Spectre has arisen;
Then in our Wanderings, Bill gets “Jitsi with it”, Moss goes down the “pi-hole”, and Norbert hops onto the Fedora bandwagon
The News
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS To Carry GNOME Triple Buffering Support
- Linux 5.18 To Bring New Intel Drivers, Optimization For AMD EPYC
- Budgie 10.6 is Here as its First Release Under the New Organization
- Asahi Linux Alpha Release is here
- Debian 12.0 “Bookworm” Looks Like It Will Release Around Mid-2023
Security Update
