382.5 – It’s Time to Focus
1:19 Linux Innards
38:41 Check This Out
41:09 Announcements
In our Innards section we discuss our free and open source alternatives for proprietary software.
The Linux Innards
Our FOSS alternatives to proprietary software:
- Firefox
- VLC
- Audacity
- Rhythmbox
- Lollypop
- Kdenlive
- Easytag
- GNUCash
- Jitsi
- Openshot
- Libreoffice
- Thunderbird
- Bitwarden
- Gparted
- Handbrake
- OBS
- GIMP
- Krita
- Inkscape
Check This Out
10 minutes
- lfs – a linux utility listing your filesystems (Norbert)
Announcements
- Next Episode – 2 pm US Central time on March 20th
- Get mintCast converted to your time zone
- Next Live Stream – 2 pm US Central time on March 12th
- Get the Live Stream converted to your time zone
Wrap-up
- Joe – Tllts.org, linuxlugcast.com, MeWe, jb@mintcast.org, Buy Joe a coffee
- Norbert – norbert@mintcast.org
- Josh T – jt@mintcast.org, Josh Thacker on Discord, and @Metal_FOSS on Twitter
- Nishant – nishant@mintcast.org,riconghost on instagram, riconghost@Github, Ghost.Ricon on DIscord, maverick00783 @ Steam
- Moss – bardmoss@pm.me, you can hear me on Distrohoppers’ Digest and Full Circle Weekly News, and you can find more contact information for me on It’s MOSS.
- Bill – bill@mintcast.org, @wchouser3 on Twitter,and Bill_H on Discord
Before we leave, we want to make sure to acknowledge some of the people who make mintCast possible:
- Norbert and Tony H for our audio production
- Leo for timestamps and publishing
- Josh Lowe for all his work on the website
- Hobstar for our logo
- initrd for the animated Discord logo
- Londoner for our time sync
- Bytemark Hosting for hosting mintcast.org and our Mumble server
- Archive.org for hosting our audio files
- HPR for our backup Mumble room
- The Linux Mint development team for the fine distro we love to talk about.Thanks, Clem!
